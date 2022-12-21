ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday

BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads

BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Almost 14,000 are without power Saturday after winter storms hit the Baltimore area

Nearly 14,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers are without power Saturday afternoon after an Arctic cold front blasted the Baltimore area Friday. Power outages are scattered throughout Baltimore City and the surrounding counties, according to BGE. The number of customers still affected is a fraction compared to late Friday evening. Number of customers affected by county: Anne Arundel ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy