BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO