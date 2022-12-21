Read full article on original website
Related
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday
BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days
BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
activenorcal.com
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads
BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
Almost 14,000 are without power Saturday after winter storms hit the Baltimore area
Nearly 14,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers are without power Saturday afternoon after an Arctic cold front blasted the Baltimore area Friday. Power outages are scattered throughout Baltimore City and the surrounding counties, according to BGE. The number of customers still affected is a fraction compared to late Friday evening. Number of customers affected by county: Anne Arundel ...
Intense winter winds knock out power for thousands heading into Christmas Eve
Blustering winds knocked out power for thousands across the Baltimore area Friday, deploying BGE workers to several neighborhoods like one in Loch Raven where a downed tree fell into the road.
Blizzard conditions pound Buffalo and northtowns, crippling travel and stranding motorists
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
Comments / 0