NFL: See how your favorite players with Virginia connections fared in Week 15

Notable: Oscar Smith High graduate Josh Sweat kept pressure on elusive Chicago quarterback Justin Fields as the Eagles continued to show why they’ve been the NFL’s best team so far this season. Sweat registered three tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks, among his six tackles as Philadelphia defeated the Bears.

Players are listed by jersey number, position(s), name and connections.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals:

65 G Rashaad Coward (Old Dominion): Not active.

83 WR Greg Dortch (Highland Springs High, Wake Forest): Reserve; 2 punt returns for 11 yards; fair-caught a punt; 1 kickoff return for 23 yards.

54 OL Lecitus Smith (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

Atlanta Falcons:

17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UVA): Started; targeted 3 times; no catches.

Carolina Panthers:

90 DE Amare Barno (Va. Tech): Not active.

20 RB Raheem Blackshear (Va. Tech): Reserve; 2 kickoff returns for 60 yards; 1 tackle (on a punt).

97 DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor High, Penn State): Started; 5 tackles.

Chicago Bears:

36 S DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax High, William & Mary): Started; 5 tackles; intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards (also counts as a pass defended).

Dallas Cowboys:

75 OT Josh Ball (Stafford High, Marshall): Reserve; no stats; reported as eligible for a play.

Detroit Lions:

82 TE James Mitchell (Union High, Va. Tech): Reserve; targeted twice; 2 catches for 12 yards.

Green Bay Packers:

73 OT Yosuah Nijman (Va. Tech): Started at RT; flagged for a face-mask violation (declined).

78 OT Luke Tenuta (Western Albemarle High, Va. Tech): Did not play.

Los Angeles Rams:

63 G Oday Aboushi (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

16 QB Bryce Perkins (UVA): Did not play.

Minnesota Vikings:

71 OT Christian Darrisaw (Va. Tech): Started; penalized 5 yards for a false start.

91 OLB Patrick Jones II (Grassfield High, Pittsburgh): Not active (illness).

New York Giants:

2 QB Tyrod Taylor (Hampton High, Va. Tech): Did not play.

53 OLB Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion): Reserve; 1 tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles:

45 LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion): Reserve; did long snapping; 1 tackle (on a punt).

3 WR Zach Pascal (Old Dominion): Reserve; targeted once; no catches; penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

94 DE Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith High, Florida State): Started; 6 tackles, including 2 sacks totaling 21 yards in losses; 3 tackles for loss; 2 QB hits.

42 S K’Von Wallace (Highland Springs High, Clemson): Started; 9 tackles (1 for loss, 1 on a punt).

Seattle Seahawks:

35 FS Joey Blount (UVA): Reserve; penalized 15 yards for fair-catch interference.

52 OLB Darrell Taylor (Hopewell High, Tennessee): Reserve; 1 tackle; penalized 5 yards for a neutral-zone infraction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

72 T Josh Wells (Hanover High, James Madison): Started at RT; no stats.

Washington Commanders:

93 DT Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge High, Alabama): Started; 6 tackles (1 for loss).

29 CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; 3 tackles.

4 QB Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion): Started; 3 carries for 33 yards; 17 of 29 for 249 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 98.2 passer rating; sacked 3 times for 21 yards in losses; lost 2 fumbles, 1 returned for a TD.

6 K Joey Slye (North Stafford High, Va. Tech): Kicked 41-yard and 51-yard field goals but missed a PAT try wide right; kicked off 4 times, 3 times for touchbacks and once for 61 yards.

82 TE Logan Thomas (Brookville High, Va. Tech): Started; targeted 3 times; 1 catch for 6 yards; penalized 5 yards for illegal motion.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens:

36 SS Chuck Clark (King’s Fork High, Va. Tech): Started; 4 tackles.

78 OT Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook High, Fork Union Military Academy, UVA): Started at RT; no stats.

11 P/K Jordan Stout (Honaker High, Penn State): Punted once for 41 yards, pinning the Browns inside the 20-yard line; held for 3 field-goal attempts (1 made).

97 DE Brent Urban (UVA): Reserve; 2 tackles, including a sack for a 9-yard loss (also counts as a tackles for loss and QB hit).

Buffalo Bills:

55 DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham (Northside High, Wake Forest): Reserve; 1 tackle.

49 MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; shared the team lead with 8 tackles.

31 S Dean Marlowe (James Madison): Not active.

99 DT Tim Settle (Unity Reed High, once called Stonewall Jackson, Va. Tech): Reserve; 1 tackle.

Cleveland Browns:

28 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Bethel High, Notre Dame): Is out for the rest of the season with a mid-foot sprain.

77 G Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech): Started at RG; no stats.

Denver Broncos:

3 QB Russell Wilson (Collegiate School of Richmond, N.C. State, Wisconsin): Not active (cleared concussion protocol but was held out as a precaution).

Indianapolis Colts:

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox (Middleburg Academy, VCU): Reserve; targeted once; no catches.

31 CB Brandon Facyson (Va. Tech): Not active (illness).

26 S Rodney McLeod (UVA): Started; 7 tackles (1 on a kickoff); defended 1 pass.

46 LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary): Reserve; did long snapping.

80 TE Jelani Woods (UVA): Reserve; targeted once; 1 catch for 36 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon (Western Branch High, Norfolk State): Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs:

91 DT Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High, Florida State): Started; 1 tackle.

22 S Juan Thornhill (Altavista High, UVA): Started; 1 tackle; penalized 16 yards for pass interference and 5 yards for illegal contact.

Las Vegas Raiders:

99 DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine Prep, Clemson): Reserve; no stats.

Los Angeles Chargers:

48 TE Stone Smartt (Old Dominion): Did not play.

New England Patriots:

91 DE Deatrich Wise (Hampton Roads native, Arkansas): Started; 2 tackles.

New York Jets:

37 CB Bryce Hall (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

34 SS Terrell Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 5 tackles; forced a fumble that was nullified because a teammate was offside.

Tennessee Titans:

7 QB Malik Willis (Liberty): Reserve; 1 carry for 8 yards; 3 of 4 for 20 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 85.4 passer rating; flagged for intentional grounding (part of offsetting penalties).