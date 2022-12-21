ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NFL: See how your favorite players with Virginia connections fared in Week 15

By Sonny Dearth, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Notable: Oscar Smith High graduate Josh Sweat kept pressure on elusive Chicago quarterback Justin Fields as the Eagles continued to show why they’ve been the NFL’s best team so far this season. Sweat registered three tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks, among his six tackles as Philadelphia defeated the Bears.

Players are listed by jersey number, position(s), name and connections.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals:

65 G Rashaad Coward (Old Dominion): Not active.

83 WR Greg Dortch (Highland Springs High, Wake Forest): Reserve; 2 punt returns for 11 yards; fair-caught a punt; 1 kickoff return for 23 yards.

54 OL Lecitus Smith (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

Atlanta Falcons:

17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UVA): Started; targeted 3 times; no catches.

Carolina Panthers:

90 DE Amare Barno (Va. Tech): Not active.

20 RB Raheem Blackshear (Va. Tech): Reserve; 2 kickoff returns for 60 yards; 1 tackle (on a punt).

97 DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor High, Penn State): Started; 5 tackles.

Chicago Bears:

36 S DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax High, William & Mary): Started; 5 tackles; intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards (also counts as a pass defended).

Dallas Cowboys:

75 OT Josh Ball (Stafford High, Marshall): Reserve; no stats; reported as eligible for a play.

Detroit Lions:

82 TE James Mitchell (Union High, Va. Tech): Reserve; targeted twice; 2 catches for 12 yards.

Green Bay Packers:

73 OT Yosuah Nijman (Va. Tech): Started at RT; flagged for a face-mask violation (declined).

78 OT Luke Tenuta (Western Albemarle High, Va. Tech): Did not play.

Los Angeles Rams:

63 G Oday Aboushi (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

16 QB Bryce Perkins (UVA): Did not play.

Minnesota Vikings:

71 OT Christian Darrisaw (Va. Tech): Started; penalized 5 yards for a false start.

91 OLB Patrick Jones II (Grassfield High, Pittsburgh): Not active (illness).

New York Giants:

2 QB Tyrod Taylor (Hampton High, Va. Tech): Did not play.

53 OLB Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion): Reserve; 1 tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles:

45 LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion): Reserve; did long snapping; 1 tackle (on a punt).

3 WR Zach Pascal (Old Dominion): Reserve; targeted once; no catches; penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

94 DE Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith High, Florida State): Started; 6 tackles, including 2 sacks totaling 21 yards in losses; 3 tackles for loss; 2 QB hits.

42 S K’Von Wallace (Highland Springs High, Clemson): Started; 9 tackles (1 for loss, 1 on a punt).

Seattle Seahawks:

35 FS Joey Blount (UVA): Reserve; penalized 15 yards for fair-catch interference.

52 OLB Darrell Taylor (Hopewell High, Tennessee): Reserve; 1 tackle; penalized 5 yards for a neutral-zone infraction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

72 T Josh Wells (Hanover High, James Madison): Started at RT; no stats.

Washington Commanders:

93 DT Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge High, Alabama): Started; 6 tackles (1 for loss).

29 CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; 3 tackles.

4 QB Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion): Started; 3 carries for 33 yards; 17 of 29 for 249 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 98.2 passer rating; sacked 3 times for 21 yards in losses; lost 2 fumbles, 1 returned for a TD.

6 K Joey Slye (North Stafford High, Va. Tech): Kicked 41-yard and 51-yard field goals but missed a PAT try wide right; kicked off 4 times, 3 times for touchbacks and once for 61 yards.

82 TE Logan Thomas (Brookville High, Va. Tech): Started; targeted 3 times; 1 catch for 6 yards; penalized 5 yards for illegal motion.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens:

36 SS Chuck Clark (King’s Fork High, Va. Tech): Started; 4 tackles.

78 OT Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook High, Fork Union Military Academy, UVA): Started at RT; no stats.

11 P/K Jordan Stout (Honaker High, Penn State): Punted once for 41 yards, pinning the Browns inside the 20-yard line; held for 3 field-goal attempts (1 made).

97 DE Brent Urban (UVA): Reserve; 2 tackles, including a sack for a 9-yard loss (also counts as a tackles for loss and QB hit).

Buffalo Bills:

55 DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham (Northside High, Wake Forest): Reserve; 1 tackle.

49 MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; shared the team lead with 8 tackles.

31 S Dean Marlowe (James Madison): Not active.

99 DT Tim Settle (Unity Reed High, once called Stonewall Jackson, Va. Tech): Reserve; 1 tackle.

Cleveland Browns:

28 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Bethel High, Notre Dame): Is out for the rest of the season with a mid-foot sprain.

77 G Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech): Started at RG; no stats.

Denver Broncos:

3 QB Russell Wilson (Collegiate School of Richmond, N.C. State, Wisconsin): Not active (cleared concussion protocol but was held out as a precaution).

Indianapolis Colts:

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox (Middleburg Academy, VCU): Reserve; targeted once; no catches.

31 CB Brandon Facyson (Va. Tech): Not active (illness).

26 S Rodney McLeod (UVA): Started; 7 tackles (1 on a kickoff); defended 1 pass.

46 LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary): Reserve; did long snapping.

80 TE Jelani Woods (UVA): Reserve; targeted once; 1 catch for 36 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon (Western Branch High, Norfolk State): Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs:

91 DT Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High, Florida State): Started; 1 tackle.

22 S Juan Thornhill (Altavista High, UVA): Started; 1 tackle; penalized 16 yards for pass interference and 5 yards for illegal contact.

Las Vegas Raiders:

99 DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine Prep, Clemson): Reserve; no stats.

Los Angeles Chargers:

48 TE Stone Smartt (Old Dominion): Did not play.

New England Patriots:

91 DE Deatrich Wise (Hampton Roads native, Arkansas): Started; 2 tackles.

New York Jets:

37 CB Bryce Hall (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

34 SS Terrell Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 5 tackles; forced a fumble that was nullified because a teammate was offside.

Tennessee Titans:

7 QB Malik Willis (Liberty): Reserve; 1 carry for 8 yards; 3 of 4 for 20 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 85.4 passer rating; flagged for intentional grounding (part of offsetting penalties).

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday. That youthful defense shut down Geno Smith and the slumping Seahawks offense, Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes before running for a clinching score in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 win that allowed them to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC. “I mentioned it the other way the last couple of weeks, that they need to get better,” Reid said of his defense, which often has five or more rookies on the field at a time. “They’re making progress and I thought they did a nice job today.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow wanted to be happier after the Cincinnati Bengals walked off the field toting a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Bengals offense had nearly 500 yards. But it took the defense forcing a late turnover in the red zone to preserve the victory. He also knows that won’t be enough for his team to ultimately accomplish its goal this season. “We got to do a better job on offense of putting teams away,” Burrow said. “Teams that want to win the Super Bowl put them away a little earlier.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore’s victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh’s Ravens were assured of a postseason spot. “Are we?” Harbaugh asked before receiving confirmation. “Oh, OK. It feels great. Yeah, great. Good. Congratulations to our guys. To clinch the playoffs with two games left is pretty remarkable. It’s not something that’s done too often.” Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone in Saturday’s 17-9 win. The Ravens (10-5) won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
Virginian-Pilot

How much will Taylor Heinicke earn as an unrestricted free agent after this season?

Taylor Heinicke’s contract earns him a base salary of about $1.5 million this season, and his pay ranks 46th among NFL quarterbacks. But the former Old Dominion star is in line for a considerable raise this offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. How much is Heinicke looking at annually after starting for most of the past two seasons for the Washington Commanders? One website ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginian-Pilot

Former NFL player Aaron Rouse, retired Navy veteran Kevin Adams face off in special election for state senate seat

Democrat Aaron Rouse and Republican Kevin Adams are racing to replace Jen Kiggans in the state senate. The special election is slated for Jan. 10; early voting has already begun. Kiggans, a Republican who represented District 7, recently stepped down after winning her bid for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She had another year left on her state Senate ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy