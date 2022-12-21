ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Arctic front will bring bitter cold, potential subzero wind chill to Hampton Roads for Christmas

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

An arctic front will bring bitter cold temperatures and potentially subzero winds to Hampton Roads, making for a cold Christmas weekend.

Widespread rain is expected Thursday with the cold front pushing through the region Friday morning. The forecast calls for about an inch of rain.

While meteorologists expect little to no snow and ice accumulation, it will be cold — very cold.

Temperatures will drop into the teens for all of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Norfolk is forecasted to see a low of 16 degrees Friday night and into Saturday morning, with Williamsburg dipping to 13 degrees — around 20 degrees below the average low for late December.

The rain, quickly followed by plunging temperatures, could result in black ice Friday afternoon and into the night, according to meteorologist Eswar Iyer.

“The black ice will probably not be widespread, it would be patchy. But just a patch of black ice can be hazardous to drivers,” Iyer said.

As if that was not cold enough, a bone-chilling, strong wind will follow the rain, bringing wind chills ranging from minus-5 degrees to 5 degrees to Hampton Roads. The winds are forecasted to peak around 55 mph along the coast Friday night, before weakening to 30 mph the morning of Christmas Eve.

Hampton Roads and the greater southeastern region of Virginia have not seen subzero wind chills since January 2018, Iyer said.

“This is one of the stronger cold fronts we have seen in some time,” Iyer said.

The high winds, he added, may result in downed trees and power outages.

Ahead of the front, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management advised residents to trim tree branches, secure loose objects in the yard, check generators, and prepare an emergency kit if commuting.

Pets and potted plants should also be brought indoors.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Friday could be one of the coldest days in more than 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Arctic air is barrelling across the northern and western United States and heading toward the Eyewitness News viewing area but remains about 24 hours away from arriving. A pleasant start to winter saw sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday. Clouds...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

’Tis the season for cold-weather car troubles

AAA says that cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if you don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not among the 2.8 million Virginia residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line

SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning!

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…. * WHAT… The widespread freezing rain has ended this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Boat breaks down near Fort Monroe, hits rocks after anchors loose in rough conditions

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat headed to Key West broke down Friday near Fort Monroe and ended up crashing into nearby rocks after currents/high winds broke its anchors loose. Hampton Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Woodcock says two men and a dog were aboard at the time. They started having motor issues around the Chesapeake Bay area and when they got to Fort Monroe the engine completely lost power.
HAMPTON, VA
fox5dc.com

VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms

MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy