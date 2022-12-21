Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
abcnews4.com
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
abcnews4.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified after 19-year-old charged with murder at Summerville apartments: Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a suspect has been arrested after an early morning homicide at a Boone Hill Road apartment complex Thursday. Tyreike Mitchell, 19, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers were dispatched to the...
abcnews4.com
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
abcnews4.com
SWAT team arrests wanted man barricaded in Dorchester Manor home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. DCSO says deputies responded to Cedar Grove Drive in an attempt to serve warrants to 21-year-old Elleyon White. White, who was...
abcnews4.com
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
abcnews4.com
Water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street, units on scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are assisting with a water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. Charleston police advise finding an alternative route due to flooding, as temperatures can lead the water to ice.
abcnews4.com
'Snowing' in Charleston: Dad and son making the most out of artic cold front
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Well when it's cold, we make snow." A Charleston dad and son decided to have some fun on this below freezing holiday weekend. Bradley O'Mara brought a white Christmas to the Palmetto state using a snow machine. O'Mara's son is indulging in the fun, shoveling...
abcnews4.com
Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
abcnews4.com
Community rallies around family who loses everything in Johns Island house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the season of giving and gratitude, but it’s in tragedy we learn just how valuable those around us truly are. For 13 years, Esperanza Ledezma lived in her home with her family, but a fire this past Tuesday night destroyed her home.
abcnews4.com
LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As temperatures remain low for the Christmas weekend, several churches are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - North Charleston. A warming center will be available in North Charleston Friday...
abcnews4.com
Large C-17 formation scheduled to fly over Ravenel Bridge in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's a sight most people will never get the chance to see. Around twenty C-17 Globemaster III will be flown over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in a mission generation exercise in January. On Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., around twenty C-17 Globemaster III aircraft...
abcnews4.com
Free live Nativity at Point Hope United Methodist Church Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Point Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a free Nativity event on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 3404 Turgot Lane. The display and petting zoo is open Saturday, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m. Follow the sidewalk along either side of the...
abcnews4.com
Major coastal flooding possible around Charleston Harbor Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Charleston and Colleton areas Thursday morning. The National Weather Service of Charleston said the tide level in the Charleston Harbor was at 8.25 ft MLLW as of 7:50 a.m. That's just above the threshold for typical...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
abcnews4.com
Ice skating at the beach: Lacing up for Christmas on Folly
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The rush of waves brings peace to some folks on a chilly morning along Folly Beach. The beach's unofficial Christmas tree teams with the temps to add to the holiday feel. “It’s always very festive around here," one local beachgoer tells us. “I...
abcnews4.com
Could more development be coming to Johns Island after the New Year?
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — New developments could be coming to Johns Island. Tuesday night, Charleston City Council deferred an ordinance proposed to up-zone a property on Johns Island. The property is over 60 acres and is located along Southwick Drive near Maybank Highway. The land is currently zoned...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers working hard to provide shelter this holiday weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry churches are working hard to provide this holiday weekend, especially as temperatures drop. But, finding volunteers during the holidays isn't so easy. Seacoast Church in Summerville is one of four warming centers in the Lowcountry that's opening this weekend. "It’s a place for them...
