Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SWAT team arrests wanted man barricaded in Dorchester Manor home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. DCSO says deputies responded to Cedar Grove Drive in an attempt to serve warrants to 21-year-old Elleyon White. White, who was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As temperatures remain low for the Christmas weekend, several churches are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - North Charleston. A warming center will be available in North Charleston Friday...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Major coastal flooding possible around Charleston Harbor Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Charleston and Colleton areas Thursday morning. The National Weather Service of Charleston said the tide level in the Charleston Harbor was at 8.25 ft MLLW as of 7:50 a.m. That's just above the threshold for typical...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

Ice skating at the beach: Lacing up for Christmas on Folly

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The rush of waves brings peace to some folks on a chilly morning along Folly Beach. The beach's unofficial Christmas tree teams with the temps to add to the holiday feel. “It’s always very festive around here," one local beachgoer tells us. “I...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Could more development be coming to Johns Island after the New Year?

JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — New developments could be coming to Johns Island. Tuesday night, Charleston City Council deferred an ordinance proposed to up-zone a property on Johns Island. The property is over 60 acres and is located along Southwick Drive near Maybank Highway. The land is currently zoned...
CHARLESTON, SC

