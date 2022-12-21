ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Dealing with conflict while home for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us and for many that means all the tension that comes with it. This time of year can be a minefield of uncomfortable moments, disagreement and outright conflict. It’s no wonder many young people are apprehensive about returning home for the holidays after living far away There are many reasons interpersonal difficulties can arise over the holidays. Perhaps your aunt doesn’t like what you did with her pie recipe, or your friend’s new partner has unsettling political beliefs. ...
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
