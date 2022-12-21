Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WSET
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
WSET
Have you seen him? Campbell Co. man wanted for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man charged with breaking and entering among other charges. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office shared that they are looking for Jacob Michael Fariss, 27. Fariss is 5’10”, 145lbs with blonde hair and green eyes....
WSET
Lynchburg man sentenced to 17 years in prison for attacking 8 police and jail officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found guilty after attacking and wounding multiple law enforcement officers, including kicking, punching, spitting at, and biting them. One of the attacks was so severe, it ended the career of a jail officer. On August 4, 2022, a jury found Keith...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
WSET
Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
WSET
Man charged with second-degree murder following shooting death in Christiansburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They...
WSET
Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
WSET
Elderly couple displaced days before Christmas following early morning fire in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — An elderly couple in Bedford won't be home for the holidays following an early morning fire on Thursday, the Bedford Fire Department shared. The department was dispatched to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road for a report of a chimney fire. Crews arrived to find...
WSET
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
WSET
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
WSET
How to prevent fires during winter weather conditions
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Chilly winter weather is making its way across the nation and to parts right here in Central Virginia. Because of these conditions, many families could lose power because of this ice and strong winds. Leo George, Fire Marshal for Bedford County says many families...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WSET
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
WSET
Bedford County working to set up warming centers if the need arises
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County announced Thursday that they are working to set up warming centers for the community ahead of frigid air entering the area. The county gave the following updates when it comes to its plans for winter weather:. There will be limited hours at...
WSET
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
Comments / 0