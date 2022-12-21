ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
BUCHANAN, VA
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
How to prevent fires during winter weather conditions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Chilly winter weather is making its way across the nation and to parts right here in Central Virginia. Because of these conditions, many families could lose power because of this ice and strong winds. Leo George, Fire Marshal for Bedford County says many families...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
DANVILLE, VA

