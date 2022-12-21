Read full article on original website
Related
Lottery tickets make great holiday gifts, but not for children
Lottery tickets are a popular stocking stuffer but a recent campaign from the Virginia Lottery is reminding holiday shoppers that lottery tickets are not for children.
Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WSET
'Compete to Win:' Gov. Youngkin's plan to grow Virginia's economy
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Thursday unveiled “Compete to Win”, a comprehensive economic development policy to grow Virginia’s economy. Youngkin announced the policy at the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Developed to...
wsvaonline.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
WSET
When will the power come back on? Appalachian Power working through the holiday weekend
(WSET) — Strong and damaging winds caused power outages for more than 48,000 customers across Appalachian Power’s service area on Friday, and 42,000 customers are still without electricity as of 6:30 p.m. The biting cold temperatures are causing delays in getting power back on in some areas. Virginia...
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
DMV Offices to Close Dec. 23-26
RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s. holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the.
wcyb.com
Local food banks working to provide food assistance to families in need
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — One in five children in the region faces hunger, according to Feeding Southwest Virginia. In addition, nearly 19% of children in Northeast Tennessee are considered food insecure, says the Second Harvest Food Bank. While many students and families are enjoying their holiday break and time...
WSLS
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
Virginia Business
Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
Comments / 0