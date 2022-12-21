Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
townbroadcast.com
1985 Wayland High grad Jimmie Johnson has died
Word has been received of the recent death of Jimmie Johnson, a 1985 graduate of Wayland High School. A resident of Houston, Texas, he formerly was a security officer at Houston Public Works, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, studied at the University of Maryland, took courses in HVAC/refrigeration at Fortis Colleges and Institutes, at the Acoustic Edge Institute, and studied in the technical field at Excelsior College.
townbroadcast.com
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131
Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
townbroadcast.com
Drew Weber sidelined, but asked to coach at Olivet
The bad news is that Hopkins High School graduate Drew Weber (right) has been forced call it quits for his basketball career. A senior on the Olivet College basketball team, he has had three knee surgeries and tore his patella tendon again during the first practice of this season. However, the coaches have asked him to stay on as an assistant coach.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat girls are 6-2 going into the Christmas break
Wayland will go into the Christmas break with an overall record of 6-2 after posting a 58-40 victory Wednesday night over Forest Hills Central. The Wildcats have lost only to top-rated Grand Rapids West Catholic and Division 1 Byron Center thus far this season. Sophomore Harmony Laker collected 16 points...
townbroadcast.com
Wayland boys begin hoops season unbeaten in 4 tries
The Wayland boys’ varsity basketball team will take a 4-0 overall season record into the Christmas break before resuming the season Jan. 3. The Wildcats captured their fourth straight victory Thursday afternoon with an 82-50 decision over visiting Tri-County. The game was played at 3 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather, giving their guests a chance to go home up north before the blizzard arrived.
townbroadcast.com
Traffic crashes start early in the anticipated blizzard
A traffic crash on U.S.-131 just north of the Wayland exit (No. 64) forced closure of the northbound freeway Thursday evening, just at the start of the anticipated blizzard. All traffic was directed off the expressway at the exit No. 64. There was a semi-truck in ditch and a trailer in the road. The Wayland Fire Dept. was on the scene assisting Dorr Fire on the multi-vehicle accident.
Comments / 0