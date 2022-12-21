Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: Quality over quantity for Florida Gators 2023 class | Tarquin transfers
The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class finishes with 20 high school signees from Early Signing Day after a couple of high profile targets, DL Jordan Hall to Georgia and CB Desmond Ricks to Alabama, choose to head elsewhere. While 20 signees lags behind the number other schools have, Florida has quality among those 20 signees.
Florida CB Target Desmond Ricks Commits to Alabama
Florida's top remaining defensive back target will play for SEC rival Alabama at the next level.
Gator Country
Billy Napier claims “three of the best receivers in the entire country,” on ESD
The Florida Gators signed three receivers on early signing day and aren’t expected to sign any more out of high school. These incoming freshmen are talented enough to make an immediate impact in 2023. Billy Napier looked for speed in his first full recruiting class and that’s exactly what he got with this trio of receivers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees experienced DB announce plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Billy Napier’s steep challenge to return Florida to national prominence got a little more challenging on Friday when redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Young announced on social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. “Ever since I was a young child, it has been my absolute desire and dream...
247Sports
'Three of the best': Napier impressed with Gators signings at WR
In his first year in Gainesville, Florida coach Billy Napier added three wide receivers to the room – three-star freshman Caleb Douglas, Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall and JUCO wideout Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman – to boost a unit that was returning leading pass-catcher Justin Shorter, along with a variety of inexperienced yet promising players.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators Early Signing Day 2023 Recap
Billy Napier’s second class falls short of closing the gap with the elites of college football, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some good within the 20 signees from Early Signing Day. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters breaks down...
News4Jax.com
Fleming Island hires Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker as its new football coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fleming Island has its new head football coach. The Golden Eagles announced the hiring of Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker on Thursday morning. Parker replaces Damenyum Springs, who resigned following the season following seven full seasons as head coach. It’s the first head coaching football job...
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
WCJB
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College. Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy. On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
