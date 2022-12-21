ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

'Three of the best': Napier impressed with Gators signings at WR

In his first year in Gainesville, Florida coach Billy Napier added three wide receivers to the room – three-star freshman Caleb Douglas, Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall and JUCO wideout Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman – to boost a unit that was returning leading pass-catcher Justin Shorter, along with a variety of inexperienced yet promising players.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators Early Signing Day 2023 Recap

Billy Napier’s second class falls short of closing the gap with the elites of college football, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some good within the 20 signees from Early Signing Day. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters breaks down...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL

