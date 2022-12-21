Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1M Powerball prize claimed through trust
The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize chose to claim their prize through a trust, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The Mint IC Trust of Boston claimed the $1 million Powerball prize after the winner’s ticket matched the first five numbers selected in the Powerball game drawing on Nov. 5, 2022.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Start dates for in-person sports betting set
THE GAMING COMMISSION on Thursday narrowed the launch date for in-person sports betting in Massachusetts and it appears as if the first bets could be placed during a “soft launch” on Monday, January 30 by people hand-picked by the commission and the betting companies. The rollout that the...
Massachusetts Gaming Commission concerned about Dave Portnoy’s connection to Plainridge Park Casino
BOSTON — Gaming regulators decided Tuesday not to stand in the way of Plainridge Park Casino getting in-person sports betting license, but they also opted to put the Plainville slots parlor’s application on a slightly different footing than others to allow Gaming Commission investigators more time to review the involvement of Barstool Sports.
Caesars Sportsbook awarded mobile sports betting license in Mass.
State gaming regulators awarded a sports betting license Tuesday to Caesars Sportsbook, making it the third company to get the green light to operate mobile wagering tied to a brick-and-mortar casino in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously to grant the license during a day-long hearing where regulators were...
westernmassnews.com
Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
Turnto10.com
Last-minute Christmas shoppers pack stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
Shoppers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were busy picking up last-minute gifts on Saturday. Stores along Route 1 in Attleboro and the Emerald Square Mall were packed with people. "That's just how I am, I'm just a procrastinator in general and apparently a lot of other people are, too," said...
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart
There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues
State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K
There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
governing.com
Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Sees Problems With Transit Worker Shortage
(TNS) — A workforce shortage at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is making it nearly impossible for employees to keep up with necessary repairs and maintenance for the T’s aging fleet of trains and buses, Gov.-Elect Maura Healey said. Healey said she got a “firsthand” look at...
Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $510 million after no winner Tuesday
There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday night, rolling over the jackpot prize to an estimated $510 million. The drawing for the $510 million prize will be on Friday, Dec. 23 at 11 p.m., and has an estimated cash value of $266.8 million.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Energy says it has extra crews ready for storm response
Mother Nature won’t bring Southern New England a white Christmas, but the wind could give us a blackout. Storm Team 10 says rain will develop Thursday evening. Friday will see heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. Extra utility crews are on call in Rhode Island if the...
Massachusetts’ Food Stamps Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits
SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly...
Turnto10.com
Hundreds of high-capacity magazines have been turned over says police chiefs' association
(WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders turned in high-capacity gun magazines as a deadline was reached over the weekend. According to the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, 381 magazines have so far been turned over to police. Rhode Island gun owners had until Sunday to turn in large-capacity...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
