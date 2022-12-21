Read full article on original website
How freezing temps could damage your devices
KSNF/KODE — Most people know that high temperatures can damage your smart device. Some devices, like the Apple iPhone, will power down to prevent damage once it overheats. Extreme cold temperatures can be just as damaging to electronic devices. With winter weather hitting the Ozarks, you’ll most likely need your device working optimally to stay […]
Memphians left with little, no water on Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW addresses water outages across Shelby County, those affected are forced to deal with little to no water pressure in their homes. Just a day after the rolling blackouts, MLGW says the arctic blast caused several water mains to break. As a result, two areas in Shelby County experienced low water […]
This is why Rudolph’s nose is red
(WGHP) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a very shiny nose… But why? Why is Rudolph’s nose red and not maybe blue or green? Does the red nose give him an advantage? Or is his nose red just because red is considered a Christmas color? The reason Rudolph has a red nose has to do with […]
