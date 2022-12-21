Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh closing Thursday ahead of winter storms

PITTSBURGH — Get your last minute holiday shopping in now! The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square will be closing early for the season ahead of this week’s winter storms.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the difficult decision was made to close the market on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m.

“The move is out of an abundance of caution given an expectation of high winds, snow, and frigid temperatures on Friday. The safety of our visitors and vendors are our top priority, so we are advising shoppers to join us for the final day on Thursday, December 22,” PDP said in a release.

On Tuesday, PDP announced that the market would be open through Christmas Eve due to the incoming winter weather.

Following today’s announcement, the last two days to shop at the holiday market are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

