Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift Exchange
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17
leoweekly.com
Can The Greenberg Administration Fix Louisville’s Open Records Woes?
In Kentucky, open records are meant to be a simple matter, according to the state’s open records law: A citizen puts in a request to obtain or inspect documents held by a government agency, and, within five business days, that agency responds either with the files requested, a denial of the request based on specific exemptions to the law, or with a detailed explanation of the delay and the earliest date by which that the records may be inspected.
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
Wave 3
LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
Yahoo Sports
Live updates: More than 150 car crashes as a result of slick, icy roads in Louisville
Bundle up, Louisville. A frigid Thursday night is set to lead to a dangerously cold weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of plummeting temperatures expected in Kentucky and throughout the region heading into the holiday weekend — and amid a series of days that are among the busiest in the country on the roadways.
Wave 3
Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL
With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
Louisville nonprofit organization hosts coat, food giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit organization gathered in West Louisville to host their 21st annual 'New Coat Giveaway.'. Feed the City gave out much more than new coats -- they gave out hats, gloves and even new shoes for those in need. According to the organization's website, their...
