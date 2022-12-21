ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Can The Greenberg Administration Fix Louisville’s Open Records Woes?

In Kentucky, open records are meant to be a simple matter, according to the state’s open records law: A citizen puts in a request to obtain or inspect documents held by a government agency, and, within five business days, that agency responds either with the files requested, a denial of the request based on specific exemptions to the law, or with a detailed explanation of the delay and the earliest date by which that the records may be inspected.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front

FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL

With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville nonprofit organization hosts coat, food giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit organization gathered in West Louisville to host their 21st annual 'New Coat Giveaway.'. Feed the City gave out much more than new coats -- they gave out hats, gloves and even new shoes for those in need. According to the organization's website, their...
LOUISVILLE, KY

