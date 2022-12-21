Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill
President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal...
The immigration chaos we speak of is the chaos we created
Immigration should be a priority for Congress. Yet, this year, migration management has defaulted to the hands of the courts as Congress stalls to legislate. All the while, the communities at the heart of these turbulent fluctuations in U.S. immigration policy (or lack thereof) face oppression and inhumanity daily. In October, the 5th U.S. Circuit…
Congress passes bill, inspired by historic Cincy cemetery, preserving Black burial grounds
A new piece of federal legislation, which was inspired by the plight of a historic Black cemetery in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood, aimed at preserving African American burial grounds is headed to President Joe Biden's desk for approval. The African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and co-sponsored...
KSAT 12
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of...
KSAT 12
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
KSAT 12
Texas is now home to 30 million people
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates...
KSAT 12
5 things we learned from KSAT Explains in 2022
With headlines hitting you from all directions these days, a lot needs a deeper explanation. That’s what the KSAT Explains Stream Team does best. Our stories air Mondays on the News at 6, and you can catch them on demand on YouTube or the KSAT Explains page. Here’s what...
KSAT 12
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
WASHINGTON – As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media's role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers. The National...
KSAT 12
Texas businessmen with Rick Perry ties floated plan to overturn 2020 election in Trump meeting, Jan. 6 report reveals
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Gov. Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could overturn election results, according to the congressional report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was released Thursday.
KSAT 12
Texas drops fight to prevent 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas will no longer fight to ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public. A judge ruled earlier this year that a state law banning the practice was unconstitutional, and Texas initially filed a notice that it would appeal. But Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week.
