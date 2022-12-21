ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sunbeam announces $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpcgS_0jqK8gjH00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Sunbeam Family Services revealed on Wednesday a new one-year $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers.

The announcement was made for various locations across the Oklahoma City metro. Possible positions include full-time mentor lead teachers, lead teachers, assistant teachers and family educators who need hired by February 24, 2023.

“Sunbeam continues to open new locations to provide high-quality early care and education services for babies and toddlers – and wrap around support for their families,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal. “When families can build a strong foundation for their children, we all have brighter futures. If you’re looking for a way to make a deep and personal impact in our community, you belong at Sunbeam.”

According to officials, teachers at Sunbeam encounter low staff-to-child ratios and have no out-of-pocket costs for classroom supplies. Teachers will also have a team of experts to help support children’s families and connect them with resources.

Sunbeam says they provides professional development and opportunities for growth and promotion. Employees also receive a hefty leave and benefits package that includes medical, dental, life and disability insurance.

“The heart of Sunbeam’s work is our people,” said Rahhal. “Beamers are supported to grow, be a part of the team, and foster hope.  Your voice is important here. At Sunbeam, we celebrate diversity and are committed to an inclusive environment for all. “

For more information, or to apply, visit Sunbeam Family Services’ website .

