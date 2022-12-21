Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dozens take refuge at Salvation Army warming center during winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids opened as a warming center Thursday to allow people to get out of the brutal cold. Staff pitched in to make warm meals and offer an escape from the storm. ”With the storm coming in and being, understanding that the...
KCRG.com
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
KCRG.com
Windy and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 30-35 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times, when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. 1=3″ are possible into Monday morning. Stay warm and travel safely!
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve services will continue despite weather with online options available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Churches are keeping a close eye on weather conditions as they plan Christmas Eve Services, but many will continue as planned. Marion Methodist plans to have all three of its Christmas Eve services despite the weather. “One of the beauties of a lot of churches like...
KCRG.com
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Strengthening wind continues into Friday when gusts could exceed 50mph. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years.
KCRG.com
Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered
The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. IHSAA votes to pass football classification amendment based on economic status. Updated: 8 hours ago. High school football is one step closer to looking a bit different in Iowa. Christmas Eve services will continue despite...
KCRG.com
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
KCRG.com
Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm. Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.
KCRG.com
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
KCRG.com
Johnson County Secondary Roads Dept. to cease plowing till Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department have announced that as of 4:00 pm, they have ceased plowing operations. Officials are asking people please stay home, and to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Drifting snow is expected to continue to make driving difficult throughout the evening....
KCRG.com
City plow drivers work to treat roads amid extreme temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prepare yourself before you get into your car, and be careful on the roads - that’s what city leaders are advising only those who must travel. “Keep some distance from their plows or from the rear ends of those spreaders, you don’t want to get hit with material,” said Lead Maintenance Supervisor of Cedar Rapids, Brian McLeod.
KCRG.com
Local city leaders prepare residents for upcoming winter weather
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning there were still a lot of people moving around North Liberty, but city leaders were hoping that would slow down to a halt once the pending winter weather impacts their streets. Communications Director, Nick Bergus says plow drivers and other city workers...
KCRG.com
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple was delayed in getting home Thursday, after their flight back to the United States from Paris was cancelled due to weather conditions. Tim and Jordan Arnold were hoping to stay on schedule and be home a few days before Christmas, but...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
KCRG.com
Blowing snow, bitter cold continues Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind will continue to strengthen Friday, causing two issues. One that we’ll all feel will be those wind chills as cold as -40. The other thing we’ll notice is the blowing snow, likely leading to blizzard conditions in rural and other open areas. Be very cautious on area interstates and highways.
KCRG.com
Church leaders taking weather into consideration when determining Christmas Eve service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many churches have started making the tough determination of whether to cancel Christmas Eve services on Saturday. Some churches, like the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton, switched to a virtual service; others are waiting to see what the weather does. Reverend Gregory Chambers, the...
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
KCRG.com
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
KCRG.com
Behind the Scenes at the Iowa DOT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Heavy snow and high winds will bring dangerous driving conditions to Eastern Iowa, which means snow plows will soon head to the roads. The message in most winter storms, is stay off the road. But that’s when plow drivers like Tyler Starks head out. He...
