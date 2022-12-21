The Buffalo Bills are going to need an alternate travel plan home from Chicago this weekend. As a massive blizzard blows through Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through 11 a.m. Monday at least. Hochul has described the weather in Buffalo as “life-threatening,” and that the airport is closed due to “hazardous weather conditions.” The blizzard is being referred to as one of the worst in Buffalo’s history, with visibility being as low as one-eighth of a mile and snow drifts reaching nearly six feet tall. The Bills are currently playing the Bears at Soldier Field and will be unable to travel back to Buffalo by plane after their game ends. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is evaluating its travel options to get home. The Bills had a similar issue in Week 11 of the season, when they were almost snowed into Buffalo. They were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at home but had to move the game to Ford Field in Detroit in order to play.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO