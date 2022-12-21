Read full article on original website
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback
The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson. In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler. This is Streveler’s pro football...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons - But Future Trade Target of Atlanta?
Lamar Jackson could be looking to leave the Baltimore Ravens flock this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons have a nest available for him.
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Bills’ Josh Allen passes Dan Marino in wild NFL feat with touchdown vs. Bears
Josh Allen continues to add to his legacy. The Buffalo Bills scored their first touchdown of the day in their contest against the Chicago Bears, as Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass. In doing so, the Bills star made some wild NFL history, surpassing a record set by legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Bills PR tweeted out the insane record onto their account.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, thanks Santa for a Jaguars Christmas win
Christmas came early for Marissa Lawrence on “Thursday Night Football.” Marissa, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, celebrated Jacksonville’s 19-3 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, where she and her family and friends enjoyed the rainy matchup from a private suite. “Thanks for the early Christmas Win Santa 🎅🏻,” Marissa wrote in an Instagram post, including a collage of photos that showed her kissing Lawrence after the win. The quarterback was pictured wearing an ugly Christmas sweater after defeating the Jets. Marissa also shared the PDA snap to her Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t love you more if I tried.” Marissa...
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss
Third-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke Minnesota's single-season receiving yards record on Saturday against the New York Giants.
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NFL rumors: 49ers’ outlook on Jimmy Garoppolo return amid Brock Purdy’s brilliance
The San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves in the middle of a seven game win streak, despite being forced to start their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy in their past two games. It seemed like Purdy was set to lead the 49ers under center for the rest of the season, but it sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post NFL rumors: 49ers’ outlook on Jimmy Garoppolo return amid Brock Purdy’s brilliance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson
This former scout has a bold take, explaining why the Jets should make Chris Streveler their quarterback over Zach Wilson
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri
Sam Hartman has done it again. The Wake Forest football quarterback led his team to a bowl game victory for the second straight year, this time defeating the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl by a score of 27-17. So, what does Hartman, the subject of rampant transfer portal rumors, plan to do after securing […] The post Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
Cougars land ex-USC, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis after Jaren Hall’s NFL Draft move
The BYU Cougars have found their new quarterback in Kedon Slovis, just days after Jaren Hall declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Slovis is set to transfer from the University of Pittsburgh to Brigham Young University in Utah, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Slovis began his career at USC in 2019, before becoming a Pittsburgh […] The post Cougars land ex-USC, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis after Jaren Hall’s NFL Draft move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills facing potential travel nightmare as blizzard shuts down Buffalo airport
The Buffalo Bills are going to need an alternate travel plan home from Chicago this weekend. As a massive blizzard blows through Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through 11 a.m. Monday at least. Hochul has described the weather in Buffalo as “life-threatening,” and that the airport is closed due to “hazardous weather conditions.” The blizzard is being referred to as one of the worst in Buffalo’s history, with visibility being as low as one-eighth of a mile and snow drifts reaching nearly six feet tall. The Bills are currently playing the Bears at Soldier Field and will be unable to travel back to Buffalo by plane after their game ends. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is evaluating its travel options to get home. The Bills had a similar issue in Week 11 of the season, when they were almost snowed into Buffalo. They were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at home but had to move the game to Ford Field in Detroit in order to play.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
