Hit-Boy Is The Producer Of The Year: On 21 Savage & Nas Collab, The Rise Of Loop Makers & Sampling “The Five Heartbeats” On “Legit”

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article


Hotboii Drops Deluxe Edition Of “Blinded By Death”

It’s been a tumultuous year for Hotboii. The Florida rapper remained active for the first half of the year. Unfortunately, his issues with the law caught up with him and he was booked on racketeering charges. His legal issues didn’t prevent him from blessing fans with even more music...


Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Surprise Fans With “Gato De Noche” Single: Stream

Bad Bunny is a man of his word. Earlier this week, the international superstar hinted at new music coming soon. This weekend, he delivered, sharing his “Gato de Noche” single in collaboration with Ñengo Flow. “This is to close the year,” the Latin rapper wrote on TikTok...


Mickey Factz Floats Over Jay-Z’s “Encore” On L.A. Leakers: Watch

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz visited Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on L.A. Leakers for some impressive bars. Over Jay-Z’s “Encore,” Factz gave a solid performance with some lyrical gems and potent flows. Even with all that skill, his proficiency is unsurprising. Specifically, this was his fourth freestyle with Credible and Sourmilk, and the veteran status shows.


KILLY Is Living A “Crazy Life Of Sin” With Smiley & Doe Boy On New EP

Long-time fans of KILLY will be happy to know that the EP he planned to share back in 2020, Crazy Life of Sin, has finally been added to DSPs before we head into the new year. Across the eight-track project, the Canadian connects with both Doe Boy and Smiley while handling the rest of the titles on his own.


Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict Breaks The Internet As Celebs React

Celebrities all over Twitter and Instagram reacted to Tory’s guilty verdict; some with joy, others with rage. After news spread of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s court case, people reacted with shock, satisfaction, and everything in between. Moreover, the court found Lanez guilty of assault, gross negligence, and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Afterwards, Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict lit a fire on social media, prompting reactions on all corners of Twitter.


Orlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV Incident

The “That’s So Raven” alum was taken into custody by Ohio police earlier this week. What appears to have been a brief return to the entertainment industry for Orlando Brown has quickly crumbled before him. According to a new report from TMZ, the That’s So Raven alum has been fired from an upcoming film after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.


SleazyWorld Go On His Breakout Year, “Sleazy Flow” Success & Lil Baby & Offset Relationships

SleazyWorld Go is just warming up. The “Sleazy Flow” rapper HNHH to discuss his breakout year, relationship with Tech N9ne, and leaving behind a legacy like Juice WRLD. When those haunting piano keys and rattling bass hits, you know it’s going down. SleazyWorld Go catapulted into our collective consciousness earlier this year with the release of “Sleazy Flow” – a song that cemented his fate as a frontrunner of the new generation of artists. At the time, SleazyWorld Go lost his YouTube page and had to rebuild the momentum from scratch. However, he created a new YouTube channel where he dropped “Sleazy Flow” and soon after, it formed a life of its own.


Kash Doll Denies Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

The pair reportedly dated years ago and Kash is shutting down gossip after Pardison’s recent note about supporting women facing injustice. The Tory Lanez trial has placed several names in a controversial spotlight, but Kash Doll doesn’t want to be roped in. As the jury deliberates and Hip Hop waits to hear Lanez’s fate, conversations have erupted across social media. Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet in July 2020. He has adamantly denied the allegations and pointed the finger at Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend.


Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot

The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...


Marc E. Bassy’s “Man Makes Plans” EP Arrives On DSPs In Time For Christmas

After hearing his fans beg and plead for the past two years, Marc E. Bassy has finally brought his Man Makes Plans project to streaming platforms. Landing on Friday (December 23), it consists of 12 unique titles – all featureless – and reminds the world exactly why the 35-year-old deserves all the flowers.


Young Thug Names Hip-Hop Experts On Witness List In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug’s team submitted a witness list including hip-hop experts and academics. As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.


G Herbo Presses Yung Miami About Diddy’s Newborn Child

Yung Miami taps G Herbo as the next guest on “Caresha Please.”. Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo. This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”


Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”

She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.


Chrisean Rock Says She’s Had Three Abortions With Blueface

Following the news revealed by the media personality in a recent interview, the complicated relationship gets crazier. It seems as though Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship keeps getting more and more toxic with the more reports that come out. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, they have been all over the headlines throughout the year.


Ari Lennox Says Her “Age/Sex/Location” Tour Will Be Her Last

The “Queen Space” singer will start he North America tour next month. After announcing her “Age/Sex/Location” North America tour last month, Ari Lennox has revealed that it will be her last. Shouting out her supporters, she told her European fans that they won’t get to witness her solo tour “due to reasons out of my control.”


Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants To Face Lil Wayne In A Verzuz Battle

In a recent interview with Superstar Jay, the “Black and Yellow” rapper said the face-off would be “fun.”. Wiz Khalifa has been a staple in the hip-hop game for over a decade now. At this point, he’s stacked up quite the impressive discography sprawling across countless mixtapes,...

