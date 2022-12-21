Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
alabamanews.net
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
A Camp Hill man is behind bars related to the shooting death of a Opelika man Sunday. Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams said officers were called to the 100 block of Alberta Street just after 2:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Once they...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate shooting on Slash Pine Drive
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers and fire medics were called at 8:09 p.m. to the 5000 block of Slash Pine Drive after receiving a report that a person had been shot. First responders made contact with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Cotton Street. • Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Austin Street. Dec. 15. • Domestic violence was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard. • Forgery and theft was reported...
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
alabamanews.net
Dadeville man arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
A Dadeville man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said on Thursday, December 22, it continued its investigation into the distribution of narcotics by executing arrest warrants in the 2600 block of US Highway 280 in Alexander City. 48-year-old Christopher Shontae...
alabamanews.net
Opelika authorities search for missing man
Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man. 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard. If...
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping two Autauga County teens will be held without bail. A judge made the ruling Monday under the recently passed “Aniah’s Law.” The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
alabamanews.net
All Montgomery County and City Offices Closed Friday due to weather conditions
All Montgomery County and City offices will be closed Friday due to weather conditions. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said this includes the City of Montgomery, Town of Pike Road and Montgomery County. Chairman Singleton said the closure is due to potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of...
lowndessignal.com
UPDATE: Lowndes County Road 26 reopens after truck fire
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. By 8 p.m., the road had been cleared and reopened for travel. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management...
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
alabamanews.net
Warming centers in our viewing area
Here is a list of the warming centers in the WAKA viewing area:. Dallas – The Gospel Tabernacle Church will open up The Gathering Place Restaurant, located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma, Friday through Sunday. The Elmore County Administrative Complex, located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka, will...
WSFA
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Comments / 0