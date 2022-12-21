Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging
Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts’ offense. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After interim head coach Jeff... The post Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks. Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen
The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter
Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in. The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad. New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards...
NBC Sports
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB
Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
NBC Sports
Jackson goes on IR, Eagles sign Ellis to 53
The Eagles placed Tyree Jackson on injured reserve with a knee injury Friday and signed Christian Ellis to the 53-man roster. This is the third trip to IR in two years for Jackson, the former Buffalo quarterback who's been trying to make it in the NFL as a tight end.
NBC Sports
Just who exactly is Eagles backup QB Ian Book?
A few months ago, Ian Book was a New Orleans Saint. He had been the Saints’ fourth-round pick in 2021, only the fourth QB they drafted in the first four rounds since Archie Manning in 1971. Book finished the preseason by going 11-for-15 for 81 yards and a touchdown...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
With QB Arch Manning, Texas Has Long-Term Option Entering SEC Play
Texas has its quarterback for SEC play in 2025.
NBC Sports
49ers plan to activate Javon Kinlaw to face Commanders
The 49ers designated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve this week and he is set to play against the Commanders on Saturday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that the team plans to activate Kinlaw ahead of kickoff. Kinlaw tore his ACL last season and played three games for the Niners before more knee trouble forced him onto the injured reserve list.
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NBC Sports
Steve Young hilariously finds out about shocking Correa news
If you've been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, chances are you have not heard the latest news regarding superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young assumed Correa was a Giant, only to be stunned when he found out about the latest development regarding Correa's reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets live during his appearance on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury: I thought I worked hard, then I was Tom Brady’s teammate, he’s on a different level
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs questionable to play for Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was back at practice on Thursday, but the team is not ready to say that he will definitely be in the lineup against the Eagles on Saturday. Parsons missed two days of practice with an illness before returning for a limited workout to close out the week. He’s listed as questionable to be part of the defense that will be charged with trying to stop a Gardner Minshew-led offense from clinching the NFC East for the Eagles.
