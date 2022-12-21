ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
fox29.com

2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ghost gun manufacturer arrested in drug and gun trafficking ring: Bucks County DA

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A ghost gun manufacturer and an illegal gun runner has been arrested in Bucks County, the district attorney's office said Friday.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Russell Norton, of Bensalem, is charged with 96 counts related to his alleged role in a drug and gun trafficking organization called Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization in Lower Bucks County.Detectives identified Norton as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller.Investigators said they've seized dozens of firearms and partially built ghost guns from Norton's home and business.According to the DA's office, Norton built and/or delivered AR-15 rifles, AK-47...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation

Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy