Read full article on original website
Related
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
Ghost gun manufacturer arrested in drug and gun trafficking ring: Bucks County DA
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A ghost gun manufacturer and an illegal gun runner has been arrested in Bucks County, the district attorney's office said Friday.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Russell Norton, of Bensalem, is charged with 96 counts related to his alleged role in a drug and gun trafficking organization called Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization in Lower Bucks County.Detectives identified Norton as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller.Investigators said they've seized dozens of firearms and partially built ghost guns from Norton's home and business.According to the DA's office, Norton built and/or delivered AR-15 rifles, AK-47...
Police: Mercerville Elementary School teacher arrested for giving 13-year-old drugs and alcohol
According to an investigation by the Mercer County prosecutor, Jennifer Debiec had been providing vodka, vape pens and THC drops to a 13-year-old boy for 2 1/2 years.
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Lehigh Valley Mom Cheered For Teen Son During Street Fight, Cops Say
A Northampton County mom is accused of cheering on her teenage son while he fought another boy in a Pen Argyl street, authorities say. Nicole M. Ortiz, 32, is charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors and disorderly conduct, said Slate Belt Regional Police in a statement. Officers were called to...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
14-year-old aspiring cop killed by pickup truck in Manville, NJ, officials say
MANVILLE — High school freshman George Watkins has been identified as the teenager who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old was crossing North Main Street towards the Marketplace Mall at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, according to police.
South Jersey Man Sold Drug-Laced Cookies, Vape Pens From Gas Station Near A School: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Cherry Hill man has been arrested for selling THC products including cookies and chocolate bars from a gas station near a school,, authorities said.Jagwinder Singh, 31, of Cherry Hill, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and with intent to distribute m…
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
Home Health Aide Who Forced Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth Sentenced To Prison
A 36-year-old home health aide convicted of physically abusing a severely disabled girl was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Edmondo DiPaolo pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. He worked as the...
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation
Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
Comments / 4