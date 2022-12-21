BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A ghost gun manufacturer and an illegal gun runner has been arrested in Bucks County, the district attorney's office said Friday.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Russell Norton, of Bensalem, is charged with 96 counts related to his alleged role in a drug and gun trafficking organization called Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization in Lower Bucks County.Detectives identified Norton as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller.Investigators said they've seized dozens of firearms and partially built ghost guns from Norton's home and business.According to the DA's office, Norton built and/or delivered AR-15 rifles, AK-47...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO