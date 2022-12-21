Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15. According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street...
25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
Savannah police officers deliver toys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, Savannah police officers doubled as Santa’s helpers as they toured Savannah in trolleys filled with toys. Many of those toys were donated by you when you dropped them off right here at WTOC. CPL. Barry Lewis with SPD says they are just happy to...
Chatham County police searching for runaway teen
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
Who killed Desaray? Reward increased to find Georgia 15-year-old’s killer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Seven months after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Georgia teen, the Savannah Police Department announced their plan to increase efforts to track down the person who killed her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Detectives have been working tirelessly to go...
80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home engulfed in flames
An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire. 80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire.
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
Hampton County Coroner identifies body of man found in Hampton
After almost a year-long investigation, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper and other forensic specialists have positively identified the remains of a body found in the Town of Hampton in early 2022. The Hampton Police Department responded to the discovery of the badly decomposed body on New Year's Day. Around the...
GBI seeks identity of apparent murder victim found in Georgia woods
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga.- She's a face without a name-- but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes to change that by releasing a forensic sketch. The GBI says hunters found the remains of a woman in a stretch of Liberty County woods belonging to the Portal Hunting Club on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators say those woods in Riceboro intersect Jones Rd. near the Liberty and McIntosh County border.
Reward increased for information in unsolved homicide case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has increased the reward for information that could help solve a case. Desaray Gilliard, 15, was shot and killed in Yamacraw Village in May of this year. No one has been arrested for her death. The reward is now $15,000. It was...
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Hwy 67 traffic light officially online
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a decade in the making, the traffic light at Highway 67 in Denmark is finally up and running. Many have lobbied for years to have a traffic light here - mainly for drivers trying to cross traffic from the highway. Locals say...
