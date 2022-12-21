ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police officers deliver toys to families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, Savannah police officers doubled as Santa’s helpers as they toured Savannah in trolleys filled with toys. Many of those toys were donated by you when you dropped them off right here at WTOC. CPL. Barry Lewis with SPD says they are just happy to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home engulfed in flames

An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire. 80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County Coroner identifies body of man found in Hampton

After almost a year-long investigation, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper and other forensic specialists have positively identified the remains of a body found in the Town of Hampton in early 2022. The Hampton Police Department responded to the discovery of the badly decomposed body on New Year's Day. Around the...
HAMPTON, SC
wfxl.com

GBI seeks identity of apparent murder victim found in Georgia woods

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga.- She's a face without a name-- but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes to change that by releasing a forensic sketch. The GBI says hunters found the remains of a woman in a stretch of Liberty County woods belonging to the Portal Hunting Club on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators say those woods in Riceboro intersect Jones Rd. near the Liberty and McIntosh County border.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Reward increased for information in unsolved homicide case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has increased the reward for information that could help solve a case. Desaray Gilliard, 15, was shot and killed in Yamacraw Village in May of this year. No one has been arrested for her death. The reward is now $15,000. It was...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy 67 traffic light officially online

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a decade in the making, the traffic light at Highway 67 in Denmark is finally up and running. Many have lobbied for years to have a traffic light here - mainly for drivers trying to cross traffic from the highway. Locals say...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy