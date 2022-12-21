ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Three arrested for local armed robbery

 3 days ago
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery on December 13, 2022 at around 3:28 p.m. Officers arrived on scene, contacted the witnesses at the store and learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects. The suspects stole a handgun from the victim, before leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located. An operation was conducted with the help of Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office SWAT, Lafayette Police Department SWAT, Special Investigations Unit and USMS Violent Offenders Task Force who were able to arrest all three suspects responsible for the armed robbery.

The three suspects taken into custody were: 23-year-old Quentin Washington, 21-year-old Michael Washington and 25-year-old Dontrayvis Simpson all of Lafayette, LA. The suspects were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on active warrants for armed robbery.

Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 19 Valene M. Vasseur, 32, 600 block of N. Main, Church Point. Warrant, courtesy booking for Church Point Police Department.
EUNICE, LA
