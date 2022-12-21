‘Wednesday’ Manages Record-Breaking Debut Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts

By now, it should come as no surprise that Netflix ‘s Wednesday generated a massive audience in its opening week. The series landed at the top of Nielsen ’s U.S. streaming charts in its first week on Netflix with a massive 5.9B minutes viewed.

That’s the second highest weekly viewing total for a streaming title since the beginning of 2020 — just behind Stranger Things (which generated over 7B minutes viewed in the week following the release of Season 4 Volume 1).

The impressive numbers for Wednesday almost make it easy to look past the four other titles that hit over 1B minutes viewed the week of November 21 to November 27.

Dead to Me came in at No. 2 on the chart with 1.46B viewing minutes. The Crown and 1899 tied for third place with 1.1B minutes viewed. The film Slumberland also notched 1B viewing minutes. Netflix also took home the subsequent two spots on the chart with Manifest and NCIS .

Peacock managed to make its way onto the list with Yellowstone the week after Season 5 of the wildly popular drama debuted on the Paramount Network on November 13, posting double-digit gains in all demos .

The Noel Diary , a Christmas rom com starring Justin Hartley, and Cocomelon rounded out the Top 10.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: