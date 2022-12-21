Read full article on original website
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10
With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests terrifying Aaron Hicks reality for 2023
The left field position for the New York Yankees remains a hole that must be filled. Whether that be through free agency or via trade is yet to be seen, but general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated on Wednesday that the team was still adding pieces and looking to bolster the roster this off-season.
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade hits potential snag
Another day, another reason to believe the New York Yankees won’t be trading for Pittsburg Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Sources: #Yankees among teams in contact with #Pirates on Bryan Reynolds over recent weeks; one obstacle to a trade is that Pittsburgh prefers starting pitchers to headline the return and top end of Yankees’ system is deeper in position players.
Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
Yankees see Matt Krook as lefty bullpen candidate ... thanks in part to Matt Carpenter
NEW YORK — The days of the Yankees’ bullpen being loaded with left-handers are over. Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman are free agents, and as of Wednesday, Lucas Luetge was designated for assignment. That left Wandy Peralta as the one and only. The offseason still isn’t close to...
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risky hire that they’re now loving
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt...
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
Mets avoid arbitration with left-handed pitcher
Pitching updates keep coming from the New York Mets. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets have reached a one-year deal with left-hander Joey Lucchesi for $1.15 million, the same amount he made in 2022. With the deal, the Mets avoid arbitration with the starter. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Aaron Judge’s ‘breadcrumbs’ showed he was never leaving Yankees, has more moves in mind
Aaron Judge being named the 16th captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday felt like a massive release after a tension-filled month of arson. According to the man himself, though, things never actually got that dicey. In fact, he spent the entire year trying to scream that he’d be a Yankee for Life, even as fans and the media strained themselves to reinterpret his words into a cry for help.
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders
The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
