Ohio State

MM
3d ago

Just had my family Christmas party of 41 family members. Funny how the vaccinated for CV19 are the sick ones and those of us not vaccinated didn’t get sick at all. Just crazy how that works 🤔🤔

13abc.com

Local Doctors Warn Cold-Related Health Risks

At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. Traffic conditions still poor in most of northwest Ohio. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic conditions are still poor throughout much of northwest Ohio as of...
WKYC

Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands

“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

State officials continue to monitor dangerous winter storm sweeping through Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the winter storm that is impacting Ohio. As this is a dangerous weather system, the Ohio EMA, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to provide midday status updates throughout the weekend to heighten awareness of critical issues.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH

