MM
3d ago
Just had my family Christmas party of 41 family members. Funny how the vaccinated for CV19 are the sick ones and those of us not vaccinated didn’t get sick at all. Just crazy how that works 🤔🤔
13abc.com
Local Doctors Warn Cold-Related Health Risks
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. Traffic conditions still poor in most of northwest Ohio. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic conditions are still poor throughout much of northwest Ohio as of...
Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Latest on respiratory virus spread in Ohio
Three respiratory illnesses, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu, continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily
This flu season could be the worst we've seen in a decade
Health experts across the Tri-State are concerned that this year's flu season could be the worst we've faced in a decade.
cleveland19.com
‘3 viruses at once’: Ohio doctors battle RSV, Covid-19, flu ahead of Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors across Northeast Ohio are battling the “tripledemic,” also known as the combined threat of RSV, Covid-19 and influenza. One local family has a serious reminder to take your health seriously. They know firsthand how sick you can get, and they warn it could wreck your holiday season.
WTRF
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
richlandsource.com
State officials continue to monitor dangerous winter storm sweeping through Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the winter storm that is impacting Ohio. As this is a dangerous weather system, the Ohio EMA, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to provide midday status updates throughout the weekend to heighten awareness of critical issues.
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
NBC4 Columbus
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio homeless outreach groups prepare shelters, meals ahead of bitterly cold weather
With temperatures plummeting to single digits starting Friday, organizations that serve unhoused individuals in Northeast Ohio are gearing up to provide meals and a place to stay. The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) has been reaching out to the unsheltered in Cleveland this week to alert them of...
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services release updated unemployment data
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week. These statistics were shared with the U.S Department of Labor, according to the spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The week of December 11th through December...
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers approved $161M for rent assistance, but it may not help without a key change
Ohio lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance throughout the state. But the organizations that distribute such funding say it won’t help anyone unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes part of the state law its included in. House Bill 45 started as a tax amnesty bill, but on the...
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
