FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Earns two points Friday
Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues. Pietrangelo is up to five points (three on the power play) in four games since returning from a personal absence. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to lead the charge from the blue line with Shea Theodore (leg) sidelined. Pietrangelo has four goals, 26 points (10 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 27 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Racking up points
Zibanejad collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. This was just another day at the office for Zibanejad. The showstopping pivot has amassed 15 goals, 23 assists and 18 power-play points through 35 games, and the Swede continues to be a major asset when it comes to puck possession. In fact, Zibanejad's 59.0 Corsi For percentage is a career-best mark in a 12-year career split between the Senators and Rangers.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. Kucherov helped Brayden Point open the scoring just 1:29 into this one, but Detroit scored five of the next seven goals before Kucherov pulled the Lightning within one with 3:47 left in the third. While that's as close as Tampa Bay would get, Kucherov managed to add to what has been yet another spectacular campaign. His 49 points through 32 games are the fourth-most in the league.
CBS Sports
LeBron James' shoe falls off during potential game-winning possession in Lakers' wild loss to Hornets
The end of Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets probably isn't what Dr. James Naismith envisioned when he invented the modern game of basketball. The final minute of the Lakers' 134-130 loss was marked by goaltending calls, turnovers and one unbelievable moment involving LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lower-body injury
Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis as Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from AHL Henderson. Marchessault has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks another apple Wednesday
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 29 with 11 assists
Jokic recorded 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jokic opened the game with 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting from the field while also dishing out four assists to help Denver get out to an early lead. He knocked down just two more shots for eight points between the second and third quarters before pouring in 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth. The reigning MVP also dished out 11 assists in the contest and has posted at least 10 assists in three straight.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Gets surgery, hopeful for Week 18
Tannehill, who is out for Saturday's game against the Texans, reportedly traveled to Birmingham, Ala. earlier this week and had a tightrope surgical procedure on his right ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He won't be available for the Titans' Week 17 game against the Cowboys but is hopeful to play Week 18 against the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Wayne Gallman: Chance to make season debut
Seattle elevated Gallman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Gallman will have a chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to Seattle's active roster for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are both listed as questionable but on track to play, so Gallman figures to garner a depth role and may play primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in terms of peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Lands in the desert
Castillo was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Scott Randall. Castillo had been designated for assignment earlier this week. The 25-year-old had an uneven rookie season in 2022 while splitting time between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, finishing with a .633 OPS and 11 homers with the big club. He's got an interesting bat and is versatile, though, making him a worthy acquisition by Arizona. Castillo will attempt to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ready to go Week 16
Poyer (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday and does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's contest versus Chicago. Poyer started Week 16 with back-to-back DNPs due to an unspecified knee issue. However, he already said Wednesday that he plans to suit up and reprise his every-down role at safety versus the Bears, so it appears his lack of participation could have simply been a precautionary move by Buffalo. Poyer has recorded a team-high four interceptions despite playing only 10 games so far this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
