Lebanon-Express

Report: Musk removed suicide prevention feature from Twitter

A Twitter feature designed to redirect people contemplating suicide has been discontinued by Elon Musk, according to a report. Twitter users searching for self-harm posts and similar content previously were redirected to suicide prevention hotlines and organizations that could help. The program, known as #ThereIsHelp, also provided resources for HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence and natural disasters worldwide.

