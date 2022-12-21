Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Following Explosive Fall Finale, Chicago Fire Showrunners Talk The Aftermath Of Stella's Fateful Decision And Surprise Character Return
As Chicago Fire heads into hiatus until 2023, the showrunners had some answers about what happens after Stella made a big call and somebody unexpected turned up.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby on the Way for Sally
'The Young and the Restless' businesswoman, Sally Spectra's life might become more complicated with a bun in the oven.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
What’s With These Young and the Restless Pointless Sick Kid Stories?
Everyone in the real world knows that having a sick kid is an inconvenience, so we’re not saying it should be any different on The Young and the Restless. But, in the real world, kids get sick for no reason (though inevitably in the middle of the night right before a major morning presentation at work, but that’s just how it goes).
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke might reject Ridge
On Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful Ridge Forrester T(Thorsten Kaye) left the Forrester mansion after saying he was going to set things right. Taylor Hayes) (Krista Allen) repeated those words as she realized that the man she almost married was headed back to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor knows deep down that the only reason Ridge proposed to her is that he believed Brooke made the CPS call and at the end of the episode he was explaining to his "Logan" what took place.
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody
Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'
"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'" Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!. In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Star Minnie Driver Wants to Recast the Conversation About Henry Cavill
Minnie Driver may be joining the world of “The Witcher” at a time of fan upset, but she’s not concerned. Drive will be seen Christmas Day in the four-episode prequel to the Netflix series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” as Seanchaí, a shapeshifting, time-traveling storyteller. The character may also pop up in future seasons of the main “Witcher” universe, with Season 3 starring Henry Cavill for the last time before Liam Hemsworth replaces him. But Driver doesn’t understand all the uproar about the recasting. “We come from this tradition of ‘Doctor Who’ where the Doctor regenerates,” Driver pointed out to EW in a...
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Rebel Wilson shares rare photos with her new baby girl in a winter wonderland
Rebel Wilson is enjoying a chilly holiday vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and her newborn daughter, Royce — and the proud mom has the heartwarming pics to prove it. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet shots with...
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Show’s First Lesbian Kiss, Social Media Weighs In
Yellowstone‘s writers put a twist on the romantic dynamic of the show this week, featuring its very first lesbian kiss. Since introducing John Dutton’s assistant Clara in the second episode of the season, we’ve watched her transform from someone trained to be the rigid assistant of a politician to a hopeful cowgirl. Now, though, we’re learning even more about her. On Sunday, Clara, played by actress Lilli Kay, was seen making out with another cowgirl at the Montana State Fair. After the kiss featured on TV, Yellowstone fans began weighing in.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Stops The Wedding-- Reveals Thomas's Big Secret
When Thomas and Taylor refuse to reveal the CPS call lie to Ridge, Steffy speaks up.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) wedding will be memorable, but maybe not for the reason the bride hoped. On Wednesday's (November 23) show, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her mother, Taylor, to come clean to Ridge about the CPS call lie.
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Arrive With Daughter Briar, 8, In Canada For Christmas
Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
Outlander Dropped A Big Reveal About Claire In First Season 7 Footage, And I Already Have Questions
Outlander is coming back in 2023, and the first footage for Season 7 raises a big question about Claire and her fate.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 5-9: Finn’s Search for Answers Alarms Steffy
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 reveal Finn will start an investigation into his mother's past.
Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce. The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled...
DC Just Made a Major Change to Catwoman
Across the near-century since her debut, Catwoman has been a unique component of the comic book landscape. Not only have multiple women donned the mantle over the years, but their individual stories have zigzagged into something uniquely compelling. That proved to be the case in Catwoman #50, the title's newest milestone issue, which left Selina Kyle in a wild new status quo. Spoilers for Catwoman #50 from by Tini Howard, Nico Leon, Veronica Gandini, Lucas Gattoni, Inaki Miranda, Juan Ferreyra, Lee Loughridge, and Deron Bennett below! Only look if you want to know!
