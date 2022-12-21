A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina, illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of wages, while also violating child labor regulations by using teenagers for hazardous work, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.The DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685 following an investigation that found certain employees were asked to direct traffic, then paid with meal vouchers instead of the minimum wage as legally required, the federal agency said on Monday. The agency also found that three teenagers under the age of 18 were operating, loading and unloading a trash compactor, violating rules that prohibit minors from performing hazardous jobs. Children...

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO