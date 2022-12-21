Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Related
Chick-fil-A fined for paying workers in meals, not cash
A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina, illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of wages, while also violating child labor regulations by using teenagers for hazardous work, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.The DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685 following an investigation that found certain employees were asked to direct traffic, then paid with meal vouchers instead of the minimum wage as legally required, the federal agency said on Monday. The agency also found that three teenagers under the age of 18 were operating, loading and unloading a trash compactor, violating rules that prohibit minors from performing hazardous jobs. Children...
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
39 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money
Households across the nation have been pummeled by the pandemic and inflation, with many experiencing income loss and food insecurity. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
Denver woman raises thousands for charity selling candy apples
All Megan Fante had was a kitchen and an idea. Now, Fante is making as many as 2,000 caramel apples a year that sell for $10 each. Her efforts have netted between $10,000 to $20,000 a year that she's donated to schools, libraries, and a hospice. "On a busy day,...
BBC
Bournemouth woman turns garden into Christmas Eve food bank
A woman says she is expecting "obscene amounts" of surplus supermarket food to be on offer as she turns her garden into a food bank on Christmas Eve. It will be the third year Sharon Valler has offered free festive offerings from her Bournemouth home. The 48-year-old, who runs Bournemouth...
American hold $21 billion in unused gift cards
You might want to check your junk drawer. Nearly half of Americans are holding onto $21 billion in unused gift cards, according to a report, and 25% of people said they misplaced them. Carter Evans takes a look.
Woman raises over $10,000 selling candy apples
A Denver woman celebrates the holidays by making as many as 2,000 caramel apples a year that sell for $10 apiece, raising $10,000 to $20,000 that she's donated to schools, libraries and a hospice. Barry Peterson reports.
U.S. workers are becoming more diverse in race, ethnicity and age — but companies aren't keeping up
Is a professor of Sociology, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Increased immigration, longer life expectancy and a decline in birth rates are transforming the U.S. workforce in two important ways. The people powering this nation's economy include far more people of color and workers over 55 than was the case four decades ago.
McDonald's unveiled an automated store. Some consumers aren't loving it.
McDonald's new test restaurant near Fort Worth, Texas could be the future of fast-food operators: Instead of human workers handing you a bag at the drive-thru, an automatic conveyer belt brings your order to the window. Ordering is done through kiosks or an app — no humans involved there, either.
CBS News
583K+
Followers
76K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1