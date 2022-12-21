ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Train collision leaves two employees injured in Tennessee

By Octavia Johnson
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yHFb_0jqK67TJ00

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.

Chattanooga Fire Department posted to Twitter stating that crews responded to a Norfolk Southern freight train collision with a tractor-trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:30 p.m.

1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TATe8_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxUNg_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtLXe_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09phnJ_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEzV1_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnZbC_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1JgZ_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc5Dt_0jqK67TJ00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • The aftermath of the Norfolk freight train crash in Collegedale on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of TDOT)

In a video posted on social media , the train is seen crashing into the trailer as it was going over the tracks. Both the train and trailer were destroyed on impact.

Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital, but the truck driver was not hurt, according to WTVC.

Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies

Chattanooga Fire said the crews are trying to stop a diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives.

No other hazardous materials are involved at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said that both roads will remain closed until the crash investigation has been completed. Collegedale Police Department posted to Twitter telling the drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy