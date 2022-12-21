it's not the guns! it's the clown holding the gun that should be accountable. Guns aren't the problem...it's the person who pulls the trigger! the punk rather shoot someone than fight with their hands or get a job rather than robbing someone and using a gun to do it. I hope that 19 yr gets the death penalty for killing an innocent person who was with his family celebrating Christmas...may the victim rest in peace
If we restrict guns, only most of the good guys will obey the rule... Most of the bad guys are getting guns on the black market anyway and the black market will just not go away... Marijuana is still Black market! It's cheaper to buy marijuana from a dealer than from the store so the black market continues to thrive in that area. The same will go for guns.... If you can figure out a way to get around that please tell your senator or representative
Stop referencing the “Gun Violence Archive”. This is a partisan data source that exaggerates gun use statistics in support of more gun control.
