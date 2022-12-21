Police arrested a woman in Chandler, Arizona, who allegedly crashed her car into a lake and then claimed she was in the passenger seat early Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman swimming out of the lake. She told them she’d been a passenger in the car, even giving them the name of the alleged driver, police said. Police and fire fighters entered the frigid water—putting themselves at risk for hypothermia—to search for the driver but found no one. The woman, whose name hasn’t been reported, wasn’t injured, firefighters told ABC15 Arizona. She has been charged with false reporting and suspected DUI.Read it at ABC15 Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO