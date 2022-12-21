The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO