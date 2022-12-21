ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Success, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longislandbusiness.com

Police Seeking Suspects Who Pepper-Sprayed East Garden City Retail Employee During Attempted Robbery

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.
GARDEN CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau County Fire Marshal Investigating Farmingdale House Fire

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. in Farmingdale. According to Police, Eighth Precinct Officers responded to 102 W. Oak Street for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, Officers observed flames coming from the second floor of the residence.
FARMINGDALE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Hempstead Multi-Car Accident Results in One Dead, Multiple Injuries

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 6:06 pm in Hempstead. According to Detectives, vehicle one, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a male, 61, was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was in a collision with vehicle two, a 2008 Acura MDX.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Bethpage

The Homicide Squad reports the details of Vehicular Accident involving a Pedestrian that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 4:26 am in Bethpage. According to Detectives, a 57-year-old male was crossing Hempstead Turnpike near the intersection of Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a 2009 Nissan, operated by a 73-year-old male, traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.
BETHPAGE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy