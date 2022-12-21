Read full article on original website
Police Seeking Suspects Who Pepper-Sprayed East Garden City Retail Employee During Attempted Robbery
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.
Nassau County Fire Marshal Investigating Farmingdale House Fire
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. in Farmingdale. According to Police, Eighth Precinct Officers responded to 102 W. Oak Street for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, Officers observed flames coming from the second floor of the residence.
Oceanside Man Indicted for July 2019 High-Speed Boating Collision that Killed 18 Year-Old
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an Oceanside man was arraigned today on manslaughter and other related charges for allegedly recklessly operating a speed boat and killing an 18-year-old jet skier. Christopher Palma, 48, was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle, on charges of Manslaughter in the Second...
Hempstead Multi-Car Accident Results in One Dead, Multiple Injuries
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 6:06 pm in Hempstead. According to Detectives, vehicle one, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a male, 61, was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was in a collision with vehicle two, a 2008 Acura MDX.
Three Men Arrested While Attempting to Steal Mail from Merrick Post Office, Cops Say
The First Squad reports on the arrest of three men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 2:09 AM in Merrick. According to Detectives, three subjects traveling in a white 2020 Honda Accord were observed by First Squad Detectives pulling up to the Merrick Post Office located at 2000 Fisher Avenue.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Bethpage
The Homicide Squad reports the details of Vehicular Accident involving a Pedestrian that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 4:26 am in Bethpage. According to Detectives, a 57-year-old male was crossing Hempstead Turnpike near the intersection of Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a 2009 Nissan, operated by a 73-year-old male, traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.
Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
