New York State

‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York. “I presume it’s not salvageable,” Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio told Nexstar’s WIVB. “Hopefully the foundation isn’t damaged.”. No injuries were...
CLARENCE, NY
What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot

Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
GLENS FALLS, NY
12/24/2022: Bitter cold for everyone this Christmas

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Merry Christmas Eve! That Arctic front meant business! 53° yesterday morning to just 7° this morning. Wind chills are even more of an ouch! Feels like temperatures will stay below zero for the better part of the day. At...
BUFFALO, NY
Arctic winds cause power outages across the Capital District

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As temperatures continue to drop in our region, the artic wind gusts have caused dangerous conditions. On Saturday morning, many areas were experiencing icy roads and power outages. National Grid also reports that over 1,000 homes woke up without power across the capital district, hoping to have everything restored by Saturday […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Multiple ticketed after illegally killing a turkey

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple individuals were ticketed after allegedly killing a turkey illegally, and driving through a farm field to do so. On December 7, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) received a complaint about an illegally taken turkey in the trunk of a vehicle in the town of Worcester. After the ECOs tracked down […]
WORCESTER, NY
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
AUSTIN, TX
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH

