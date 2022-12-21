Read full article on original website
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
Minimum wage outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will increase to $14.20 beginning December 31.
Airlines ground 9 flights out of Albany amid storm
Nine flights scheduled to depart Albany International Airport on Friday have been canceled, as a winter storm and strong winds snarl Christmas travel.
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York. “I presume it’s not salvageable,” Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio told Nexstar’s WIVB. “Hopefully the foundation isn’t damaged.”. No injuries were...
What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot
Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
Chilly temps and strong winds devastate parts of the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the massive winter storm continues to pummel our region with dangerous conditions, many areas are experiencing flooding, icy surfaces, and power outages. Down near the Capitol, the streets are bare, and the air is cold. The added wind is enough to pierce through...
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
12/24/2022: Bitter cold for everyone this Christmas
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Merry Christmas Eve! That Arctic front meant business! 53° yesterday morning to just 7° this morning. Wind chills are even more of an ouch! Feels like temperatures will stay below zero for the better part of the day. At...
North Greenbush hit by widespread flooding
North Greenbush was hit by widespread flooding Friday morning, prompting road closures and travel advisories.
Arctic winds cause power outages across the Capital District
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As temperatures continue to drop in our region, the artic wind gusts have caused dangerous conditions. On Saturday morning, many areas were experiencing icy roads and power outages. National Grid also reports that over 1,000 homes woke up without power across the capital district, hoping to have everything restored by Saturday […]
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
12/22/2022: It’s going to be a Crazy 24 Hours of weather for us for sure.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo:. It’s going to be an absolutely wild weather ride over the next 24 hours for us-so many fast paced changes…. Here is what to expect with the 3 Part Storm. If you have travel plans….be careful…. Snow/Mixed...
Multiple ticketed after illegally killing a turkey
WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple individuals were ticketed after allegedly killing a turkey illegally, and driving through a farm field to do so. On December 7, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) received a complaint about an illegally taken turkey in the trunk of a vehicle in the town of Worcester. After the ECOs tracked down […]
Gloversville woman accused of possessing narcotics
State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33 of Gloversville on December 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possessing narcotics and drug-packaging material.
North Greenbush man allegedly threatens victim, robs Dick’s Sporting Goods
A North Greenbush man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting from Dick's Sporting Goods and threatening someone trying to stop him. Adam Cummings, 27, faces multiple charges.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Schodack trio accused of catalytic converter theft
Three Schodack residents were arrested on Tuesday for alleged catalytic converter thefts. Robert Perez, 41, Lucindia Rideout, 51, and Crawford Boice, 29, each face charges.
