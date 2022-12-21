ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaches, players react to death of Franco Harris

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — With the unexpected death of Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris Wednesday, former players and coaches around the NFL are reacting to the tragic news.

2022 marked the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” that Harris made against the Oakland Raiders. To honor the 50th anniversary, Harris’s number #32 will be retired on Saturday, Dec. 24 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

An immaculate number: Pittsburgh Steelers to retire the No. 32

Current and former players, coaches and officials have released statements following Harris’ death.

Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin:

“Our thoughts are with Franco Harris’ wife, Dana, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family, his friends, the Steelers organization and all whose lives were impacted by Franco,” said Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin. “His professional career and accomplishments speak for itself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but it was his toughness and team-first approach as a Nittany Lion that will long be remembered by Penn Staters. Franco was a true steward of the Blue & White and he will be sorely missed.”

Hall of Fame running back for the Steelers Jerome Bettis via Twitter:

“Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32”

Former Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger via Twitter :

“Today we lost a Legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a hand shake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all!”

Hall of Fame Head Coach of the Steelers Bill Cowher via Twitter:

“We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris. He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana.”

President Joe Biden shares emotional Franco Harris tribute

Former Steeler and Hall of Fame Head Coach of the Colts Tony Dungy via Twitter:

“Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me!”

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth via Twitter:

“To the man who announced me as a Pittsburgh Steeler, May you Rest in Peace. Very thankful for our friendship and you always being there for me when I needed it. Penn State and Steeler Legend forever. May your legacy live on forever. RIP 32.”

Hall of Fame wide reciever for the Steelers Hines Ward via Instagram:

“I’m DEVASTATED to hear about Franco’s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to Dana and the family. We lost a great man who was very dear to me. Franco was the best human being I’ve ever met. I will cherish our time together. Thanks for your wisdom and advice. RIP Franco!”

Hall of Fame Quarterback for the Steelers Terry Bradshaw via Good Morning Football:

“We always laughed. We always were together and we were always laughing. I always was making fun of him stuttering in the huddle and the way he played poker and all these silly games we’d play.”

“He was just a good man,” Bradshaw said. “He just came in from Penn State. He wasn’t even the running back that Chuck Noll wanted. Chuck Noll wanted to switch the offense. Well, he wanted to build around the running.”

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and Head Football Coach for the Clearfield Bison Tim Janocko:

“He’s iconic, you know with Penn State and with the Steelers. He epitomizes what a Penn Stater was, and the things he did after football, he was concerned about people, and someone a lot of people looked up to.”

