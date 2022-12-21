ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mycanyonlake.com

Happy Holidays from the House of CBD

The holidays are here! If the holidays stress you out, imagine your fur babies. The most important thing dog owners can do is make sure their pet has a place where they can relax if visitors and unfamiliar faces become too much. Whether you’re celebrating alone or with a large family, it’s important to provide a safe, quiet place for your pets so they can escape the excitement.
CANYON LAKE, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FREE dental care provided before Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - If you are in need of a general dental service, Comfort Dental is offering its services this Friday morning. Services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at all offices across the country. For their 37th year in a row, they will be offering treatments from cleanings, extractions, fillings, and so forth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

This Texas City Made Favorite Christmas Tradition Top 10 List!

There are a lot of Christmas traditions throughout the nation every Christmas. Mixbook .com just listed the Top 10 Christmas traditions and this Texas city made the list!. MIxbook.com just listed the Top 10 Christmas traditions and San Antonio's Christmas River Walk came in at #2! San Antonio's River Walk is one of the most visited Texas attractions anytime during the year, and during Christmas, it really becomes a favorite. San Antonio's beautiful River Walk attraction is a favorite anytime around the year and during Christmas, the lights go up!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy