Water Off? SJWTX Reports Minor Outages but ‘Significant’ Water Leaks Expected
SJWTX, Canyon Lake’s water provider, said most outages this week are due to customer-side frozen pipes. One minor water outage was reported Thursday in the Hancock area on the north side of Canyon Lake. Another small water outage was reported in the Deer Creek service area north of Dripping Springs.
Happy Holidays from the House of CBD
The holidays are here! If the holidays stress you out, imagine your fur babies. The most important thing dog owners can do is make sure their pet has a place where they can relax if visitors and unfamiliar faces become too much. Whether you’re celebrating alone or with a large family, it’s important to provide a safe, quiet place for your pets so they can escape the excitement.
New Braunfels business has been making stained glass windows sparkle for decades
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – With the precision of a surgeon, Sophia Lind gets lost in her work, which involves placing pieces of colored glass into what amounts to a giant artistic jigsaw puzzle. She was one of two staff members inside the workshop at Whitworth Stained Glass one recent...
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
HOME Center in Hays County in need of donations for homeless population
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency Center (HOME) works together with the unhoused community of Hays County. Its leaders said they need assistance from the public. Hannah Durrace, program director for HOME, said that while they know of at least 170 people experiencing homelessness in the...
Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor
Founded in 2014, FiiZ currently operates three locations near Houston, and it has another in the works in Converse.
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
Area braces for freezing Christmas
Area braces for freezing Christmas Subhead Sub-zero wind chill, lowest temperatures of winter will hit town Thursday News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:08 Image ...
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
San Antonio Fire Department Reminds You to Be Careful with Outlets During the Freeze
SAN ANTONIO (December 19, 2022) — When it’s really cold, like it’s going to be this week, the San Antonio Fire Department receives an increase in fire calls due to overloaded outlets. Be careful with how much you plug into an outlet, especially with all the decorations,...
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Local Italian Restaurant Owners to Open New Pizza Place
According to the duo, Bambino’s pizza will be “meld[ing] New York with grandma pies.”
FREE dental care provided before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - If you are in need of a general dental service, Comfort Dental is offering its services this Friday morning. Services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at all offices across the country. For their 37th year in a row, they will be offering treatments from cleanings, extractions, fillings, and so forth.
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Texas Mountain Laurel a ‘must’ for Hill Country landscapes
Texas Mountain Laurel a ‘must’ for Hill Country landscapes Cindy Anderson Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Texas Mountain Laurel a ‘must’ for Hill Country landscapes Texas Mountain Laurel is a classic Hill Country tree or shrub with showy and fragrant purple blooms in spring. ...
Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction. The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s. “Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said...
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
This Texas City Made Favorite Christmas Tradition Top 10 List!
There are a lot of Christmas traditions throughout the nation every Christmas. Mixbook .com just listed the Top 10 Christmas traditions and this Texas city made the list!. MIxbook.com just listed the Top 10 Christmas traditions and San Antonio's Christmas River Walk came in at #2! San Antonio's River Walk is one of the most visited Texas attractions anytime during the year, and during Christmas, it really becomes a favorite. San Antonio's beautiful River Walk attraction is a favorite anytime around the year and during Christmas, the lights go up!
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
