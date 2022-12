THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – A northwest Minnesota man will be sentenced next month for the July 2021 stabbing death of his wife in Pennington County. A sentencing hearing was scheduled Wednesday for 46-year-old Eric Reinbold of Oklee but it was pushed back to January 11th after he fired his defense attorney, Bruce Rivers.

