mark
2d ago
So a guy high on pcp who was a threat to society has a foundation that can purchase that facility. Want to understand what’s wrong with society see exhibit A.
Reply(1)
6
bartlesvilleradio.com
Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center
Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
KOKI FOX 23
OK Historical Society: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native
The Oklahoma Historical Society shared some Green Country Christmas “fun facts” with FOX23 ahead of the holiday. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the popular Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: was written in...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
nextcity.org
Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.
When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
KOKI FOX 23
Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood
SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
news9.com
Oklahoma Natural Gas Service Interruption Impacting Over 100 Customers In Bixby
The City of Bixby said a service interruption for natural gas is affecting over 100 customers Thursday night on the southwest side. Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said the customers affected are between E. 161 St. S. to E. 181 St. and between Yale and Sheridan avenues. ONG repairs are in...
publicradiotulsa.org
51 deceased service recipients, Sherry Gamble-Smith honored at Day Center's annual memorial service
A prominent community member was among those honored at the Tulsa Day Center Service of Remembrance Wednesday night, but her recognition didn’t overshadow the tens of others who were also honored at the ceremony. At its annual ceremony Wednesday night, Tulsa Day Center honored the lives of 51 people...
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
Slick and hazardous road conditions reported throughout Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — It’s here. The cold front has made its way to Green Country. Slick and hazardous roads have been reported on bridges and overpasses throughout the Tulsa metro. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution or stay home. Multiple vehicles have been sliding off the roads...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning. Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue. According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house. Crews say there...
