Blood Drive Rescheduled Due To Weather
Due to record low temperatures, the Carter BloodCare had to cancel the blood drive slated at the hospital Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The bus was unable to maintain the correct temperature range needed to collect the blood donations to help bolster area blood supplies through the holidays.. The blood drive has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, December 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
City of Tyler holiday schedule
TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Only household garbage will be picked up. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Administrative offices will be closed Dec....
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
ketr.org
Sub-freezing temperatures will stay in NE Texas through Friday
Bitter cold greeted Northeast Texas on Friday morning, with lows in the upper single digits and wind chill values in the negative low teens across the region. Currently, we have temperatures in the low teens across the region. Afternoon highs today in the low 20s. Partly sunny skies, with northwesterly winds 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25. Wind chill values around zero for much of the day.
Family & Community Health In Hopkins County
Note: This is the 5th in a series of Extension program impacts for 2022. By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent For Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many...
KLTV
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county. According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.
Betty Jo Baxley
Funeral services for Betty Jo Baxley, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home with L. D. Baxley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Travis Baxley, Austin Baxley, Joseph Baxley, Delane Baxley, Halston Potts and Blayke Pegues serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time at West Oaks Funeral Home. Betty passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home.
CHRISTUS Asks Community To Consider Donating Blood At Drive Friday To Help Bolster Supplies Through Holiday
Holiday Hours For CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Urgent Care, Virtual Announced. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Gastroenterology Physician. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in...
2022 In Review: 4-H Agricultural Plan — Hopkins County
By Dr. Mario Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resources projects are an important component of the county 4-H program in Texas. Currently, 63% of Texas 4-H members are enrolled in a livestock project. These projects provide youth with subject matter education, as well as valuable learning experiences , character education and leadership skills critical for youth.
KSLA
Tyler firefighters battle apartment fire in freezing cold; 1 pet dies, Christmas presents saved
TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - Tyler Fire Department (TFD) respond to a residential fire in the early morning after an arctic freeze blows into area. On Dec. 23, at 6:50 a.m., the TFD received a dispatch to 736 South Fannin Avenue for a residential structure fire. Callers reported seeing flames coming from the roof, and occupants were attempting to evacuate the building.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 19-23, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 19 — Sloppy Jo Sandwiches, Ranch Style Beans and Potatoes. TUESDAY, Dec. 20 — Chicken Pot Pie, Sweet Potatoes and Pickled Beets. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21 — Chicken Nuggets With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. THURSDAY, Dec. 22 — Beef Spaghetti, Okra &...
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses. TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent...
