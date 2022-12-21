Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned
It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
Joe Greene: Death of Steelers teammate Franco Harris is like 'having a nightmare'
Joe Greene dreamed of welcoming his good friend Saturday into the small fraternity of Pittsburgh Steelers players who have had their numbers retired by the franchise. Then, Greene was awakened Wednesday morning to the news that Pro Football Hall of Fame contemporary Franco Harris had died in his sleep. Harris, 72, passed away two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and three days before his number will be retired at halftime of the Steelers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss
Third-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke Minnesota's single-season receiving yards record on Saturday against the New York Giants.
Bills facing potential travel nightmare as blizzard shuts down Buffalo airport
The Buffalo Bills are going to need an alternate travel plan home from Chicago this weekend. As a massive blizzard blows through Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through 11 a.m. Monday at least. Hochul has described the weather in Buffalo as “life-threatening,” and that the airport is closed due to “hazardous weather conditions.” The blizzard is being referred to as one of the worst in Buffalo’s history, with visibility being as low as one-eighth of a mile and snow drifts reaching nearly six feet tall. The Bills are currently playing the Bears at Soldier Field and will be unable to travel back to Buffalo by plane after their game ends. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is evaluating its travel options to get home. The Bills had a similar issue in Week 11 of the season, when they were almost snowed into Buffalo. They were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at home but had to move the game to Ford Field in Detroit in order to play.
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather
The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes
The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Leads Entire NFL In This Stat Over Two Years
There have not been many instances this season of an opponent being able to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles offense. They are second in the NFL in points scored and third in yards gained, possessing one of the most explosive units in the league this season. However, there were certainly some hiccups against the Chicago Bears in Week 15.
Franco Harris, famous for the "Immaculate Reception," said he remembered "nothing" about the historic play
Franco Harris, the Steelers running back famous for his "Immaculate Reception" 50 years ago, told CBS News before his death he didn't remember anything about the historic play, which was one of the most iconic in the NFL's 102-year history. In one of his final TV interviews before he died...
Lions’ James Houston Has Chance To Set This New NFL Record
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions may actually be a playoff team. After a 1-6 start to the season, the Lions have turned things around winning six out of their last seven games and climbing into contention in the NFC. While their offense remains one of the best...
