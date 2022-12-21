Read full article on original website
Three children whose parents died months apart find hope and community support
Earlier this year, three young children who live near St. Louis lost both of their parents just four months apart. Their community rallied around them. Then, the relatives who took them in faced their own health challenges. “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud traveled to a suburb of St. Louis to meet this incredible blended family and hear their story of love, grief and moving forward.
TODAY.com
The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life
“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
Though my family loves celebrating the holidays at home, we discovered the joy in dining out. It allows my mom to enjoy the festivities with her 6 children.
The author says his single mom stressed about making holidays perfect — then one day she asked her children if they rather go out for dinner instead.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind
A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
The labor nurse who posted an emotional video on TikTok told Newsweek: "I make sure the parents know it matters to me, that I care."
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
How much leniency should be given to others who are struggling financially?. The state of today's economy is making it harder and harder for more people to pay their general bills and make ends meet. The United States is seeing a dramatic reduction in savings funds across the country, even lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Upworthy
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home
In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag
That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
Husband has baby with affair partner, his wife helps raise that child while trying for one of her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago my friend Kristen got engaged to a guy named Tom. I worked with the two of them at restaurant and watched their romance blossom from the beginning. They seemed like the perfect pair and were very happy together, but of course, no one really knows what goes on inside people’s relationships, do they?
CBS News
