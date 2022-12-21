ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Injuries Reported In Barnegat Car Fire

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Photo by Eric Anderson

BARNEGAT – The morning coffee run was put on hold after a car caught fire in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. on December 21 with Barnegat Police and the Barnegat Fire Department on scene to extinguish the flames. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was able to exit his 1987 BMW safely before the fire grew larger.

Captain Jason Carroll from the Barnegat Police Department told Jersey Shore Online that the fire was accidental, the cause stemming from an electrical malfunction.

Thankfully, no injuries resulted from the fire, as well as no damage to surrounding vehicles, buildings, or the parking lot. Carroll said the BMW suffered extensive fire damage and was towed from the scene.

