South Carolina’s Mr. Football officially signed to play with the Gamecocks for the Class of 2023 this week. Defensive lineman from Camden (S.C.) High School… named the state’s Mr. Football following his senior season… helped the Bulldogs and head coach Brian Rimpf to a 9-4 record and into the third round of the state 3A playoffs as a senior… credited with 51 tackles including 17 tackles for loss in 2021, 45 tackles with 12 TFLs in 2020 and 20 stops with 5 TFLs in 2019… earned a 3A all-state selection from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association as a sophomore… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and in the Under Armour All-America game… ranked as the Palmetto State’s third-best player, the 25th-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 186 overall by 247Sports Composite… considered the third-best prospect in the state, the 23rd-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 198 overall by On3 Composite… ranked third in South Carolina, ninth among defensive tackles and 136th on the ESPN300 list.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO