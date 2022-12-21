Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdet.org
Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter
The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
wdet.org
WDET’s Annual Festivus Airing of Grievances for 2022
There has to be a better way! That’s why each year on Detroit Today, we gain inspiration from Frank Costanza and celebrate Festivus (for the rest of us). Celebrated on Dec. 23 and created by Seinfeld as an alternative to Christmas, the holiday features the annual “Airing of Grievances.” Host Stephen Henderson and some friends of Detroit Today look back on the major frustrations, little victories and petty inconveniences of the past year.
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
bridgedetroit.com
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
wdet.org
One advocate’s journey to improve Detroit public schools
Detroit schools have changed a lot in the past few decades. Most notably, the student population has been declining for some time. With the loss of students — and with many people having left the city — the tax base has been hit. As a result, the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been hurt too.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan school board wants to help foster children graduate on time
Michigan’s Board of Education members approved a resolution aimed at helping foster care youth graduate on time. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Chalkbeat Detroit reports teenagers and young adults who end up in foster care face unique barriers to completing their education. Foster youth move around and change schools often — and sometimes take courses within their group homes — which do not meet state guidelines or transfer to accredited institutions.
fox2detroit.com
Black nonprofit gets support from Black Leaders Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Across the country, Black men represent just 2% of all teachers, despite people of color making up the majority of students in the American educational system. Enter Black Male Educators Alliance (BMEA). Michael Payne, Jr, is the Director of Teaching and Learning - and a teacher...
michiganradio.org
Detroit denies permit to concrete-crushing facility opposed by neighborhood
The city of Detroit has rejected a permit application for a concrete-crushing facility in southwest Detroit, after residents of the Core City neighborhood rallied in opposition to the project. Detroit’s Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED) denied the permit to Murray Wikol, head of Can-Am International Trade Crossing, who...
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
Detroit News
Peter Bhatia, editor of the Detroit Free Press, stepping down amid layoff talk
Detroit — Peter Bhatia told newspaper staffers Friday that he will be stepping down as editor and vice president of the Detroit Free Press ahead of anticipated layoffs. The announcement was made at a Friday morning virtual staff-wide meeting. “We’re in a difficult period economically," Bhatia told the Free...
"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
Detroit and Hamtramck neighborhoods still in the dark as DTE works to restore power to over 12,000 customers across Southeast Michigan
More than 12,000 DTE customers – including thousands in Detroit and Hamtramck – are still without power after 55 mph winds and 20 to 30 below zero temperatures pummeled Southeast Michigan Friday morning.
Detroit clears legal hurdle, paving the way for it to issue recreational cannabis licenses
Detroit cleared a significant hurdle Wednesday in its yearslong effort to award licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries, consumption lounges and microbusinesses when a federal judge denied a request in a lawsuit that would have halted the city's licensing process. U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman, the same judge who called Detroit's...
Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather
Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink, and DIA closed. However, the show goes on at the FOX Theater.
ecurrent.com
The Details Behind The Love Stand Shut Down
“Thank you for all the love you all have brought to this place. The court has ordered The Love Stand to be removed by 12/4/2022. Let the memories of joy live in our hearts forever and help us remember that we are loved.”. These were the final words posted outside...
wdet.org
Our favorite podcast episodes of 2022
We covered surveillance, food, state politics, and Detroit history, society and culture. I want to look back at a few of my favorite episodes from this year. If you haven’t heard these episodes yet, give them a listen. And remember, you can always follow or subscribe to WDET podcasts...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
Michigan-Based Company Hiring for More Positions In State
More jobs are going to be created right here in the state of Michigan. Carhartt Plans to Hire Over 100 Workers in Michigan. The Detroit Free Press reports that Carhartt, based out of Dearborn, Michigan, has "plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn". This decision comes in...
