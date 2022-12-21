Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Plows removed from Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville County roads until weather improves
(Willmar MN-) As of 9:30am Friday, due to no visibility and dangerous conditions, Kandiyohi County pulled all snow plows until conditions improve. Staff will still be at the Public Works Facility and are prepared to assist with emergency services as needed. Renville County pulled their plows Thursday afternoon for the same reasons and will resume plowing when conditions improve and are safe.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
willmarradio.com
City would like better cooperation on city-wide snow alerts
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar declared a city-wide snow emergency that went into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles had to be off all city streets until they were plowed curb to curb. Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer says he estimates the snow emergency resulted in about 25% of the vehicles being removed from the streets. But he says he wishes there would have been better cooperation. When a city-wide snow emergency was declared two winters ago, only about 68 vehicles were left on the streets. But last year about 400 were left during a city wide snow emergency, and the same was true Thursday morning...
willmarradio.com
Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County
(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
myklgr.com
Three Marshall residents injured in collision with semi-truck in Lyon County Wednesday
Three residents of Marshall were injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semi-truck in Lyon County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Dec. 21, Chad Eugene Gilbertson, age 43, of Leota, was driving a Peterbilt semi northbound on Highway 23. At about 11:38 a.m., at the intersection with Highway 19, the semi collided with a westbound Hyundai Elantra being driven by Isaiah Kenneth Werner, age 23, of Granite Falls.
myklgr.com
Atwater teen injured in Kandiyohi County collision
An Atwater teenager was injured in a Kandiyohi County crash Wednesday. On Dec. 21, at 10:54 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8. Deputies discovered a 2009 Ford F150 operated by a 18 year old driver from Atwater was east bound on CR 23 when it was struck by a north bound 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 45 year old driver from New London.
willmarradio.com
Downtown Willmar park could be expanded
(Willmar MN-) One of Willmar's smallest parks may soon be getting bigger. Selvig International Park is located at the corner of 4th Street and Becker Avenue, just south of The Barn Theater, and contains a fountain, benches and flags commemorating the city's sister city status with Frammeries Belgium. It was dedicated about 20-years ago when Frammeries donated the fountain to the city. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says Century Link owns the parking lot to the south of the park, and when they recently asked the city if they could put up a barbed wire fence around the lot, the discussion evolved into the city taking over the lot...
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
willmarradio.com
Genevieve Brace
Genevieve Sutton Brace, R.N., age 91, of Willmar, MN, passed away on December 4, 2022. Gen’s faithful spirit and commitment to God will always be a blessing and an enduring legacy in our lives. A celebration of her life will be held January 13, 2023 @ 11:00 at Refuge Church, 1000 6th St SE, Willmar, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Luncheon to follow service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and cards may be sent to the family in care of Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Avenue SW, Willmar, MN 56201. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Attorneys in Vossen case have until end of day to reply to civil commitment arguments
(Willmar MN-) Today is another deadline for attorneys to submit their answers to briefs in the case of a Sioux Falls man accused of killing a Willmar woman in 1974. Last year Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of 73-year-old Mae Herman, and the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office wants Vossen civilliy committed to a mental health facility until or if he is ever able to be tried.
willmarradio.com
Leist seeks release from Kandiyohi County Jail
(Willmar MN-) A Rule 8 Hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court yesterday for a Willmar man on several sex charges. 48-year-old Eric Leist is charged with 7 felonies and two gross misdemeanors in connection with an alleged relationship he had with a teenaged girl at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar, where Leist is a para-professional and drives bus. The alleged victim told her mother she had been assaulted by Leist. After his arrest, police conducted a search warrant at Leist's northwest Willmar home. Judge Stephen Wentzell has set unconditional bail at $300,000 and conditional bail at $150,000 and at Wednesday's court appearance, Judge Rodney Hanson issued an order for release, but records show Leist is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail. A future court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
willmarradio.com
Donald Bugbee
Donald E. Bugbee, age 84, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, December 21, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 26, at the Harbor Four Square Church in Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Big Grove Lutheran Cemetery near Brooten. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Comments / 0