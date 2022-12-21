Slide 1 of 8: Exercise machines can be an efficient way for fitness beginners to build strength and muscle. Machines may be safer and easier to use because they require less technique than other weights. The leg press machine, lat pulldown, rower, and cable machines can lead to full-body gains, trainers say. Forget the treadmill — if you only use gym machines for cardio, you're missing out on some serious gains, according to personal trainers. Weight exercise machines can be great for beginners because they don't require as much technique, mobility, and stability as free weights, according to Desmond Jack, Fount Performance Advisor and NASM Certified Personal Trainer, US Army Retired.And with a little guidance, you don't need to be intimidated at the gym by unfamiliar equipment, he told Insider. "Give yourself a pat on the back. The fact that you're even thinking about doing it is brave," Jack said.Working out with machines can also help you build a strong foundation as a beginner so you'll be better prepared for other types of exercise, Cassie Costa, NASM certified personal trainer and C4 Energy Brand Ambassador, told Insider."Using machines will help your body get stronger and prepare for the workouts ahead. If you're a beginner to the gym or need a refresher, weight machines usually are very helpful with the guided instructions right on them," she said.If you're ever unsure of how to use a machine, always ask a gym employee for guidance — and it never hurts to invest in a personal trainer to start your fitness journey, if you can afford it. Here are more tips and tricks to make the most out of some of the best machines for building strength and muscle, according to the trainers.

2 DAYS AGO