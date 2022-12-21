ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XRMP_0jqK2f3o00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.

According to police, Linda Wisher was crossing a driveway off Madrona Avenue Southeast when she was hit. Investigators said the vehicle dragged Wisher several hundred feet to Woodbridge Court Southeast where she was eventually found.

One arrested after early morning shooting in SW Portland: PPB

Wisher was rushed to Salem Health where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The involved driver fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Salem PD’s Traffic Team at 503.588.6171.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

Herkamer
2d ago

This time of year people are trying to get things done in time for the holidays and tend to drive carelessly as they feel rushed. I see it every year especially around Lancaster Drive. Slow down! It’s not worth killing someone over.

Reply
2
its-me-again
2d ago

people are in a rush to go no where.... unfortunately they don't pay attention to the roads like they are supposed

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Burnside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on West Burnside Street Thursday night, according to Portland police. Police said while it was early in the investigation, the crash happened as sleet was falling and the roads were slippery, making stopping distances for vehicles much greater than normal.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Car stuck on icy road struck by train in Oregon City

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated there was also an uninjured passenger in the car. A car marooned on an icy street in Oregon City was struck by a train Friday morning. The car’s driver heard the train coming and was able to safely exit the vehicle before it was hit.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court. An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn

Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy