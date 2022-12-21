Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back
"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
actionnews5.com
MEM canceled flights due to weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning. MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather. Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season. Download airline apps to stay up to...
City Watch issued for missing 18-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for 18-year-old Cedric Perry Thursday afternoon. Perry was last seen wearing a green and white jacket with blue sweatpants near I-40 and Hollywood. Police say Perry’s family is concerned about his welfare. If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police […]
One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pronounced dead on the scene in a crash on I-40 near Whitten Road. A little after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the single-vehicle accident. MPD asks that citizens avoid the area. If it is not necessary to travel, please stay home.
localmemphis.com
Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South prepares for another potential round of rolling blackouts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and Shelby County experienced a power crisis on Friday not seen in the Bluff City in half a century. The utility issued rolling blackouts to try and conserve energy by order of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). More than 30,000 of MLGW’s 440,000 customers lost...
actionnews5.com
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for MLGW, other companies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extremely frigid temperatures continues to cause a strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities. As a result, TVA has once again mandated all utility power distributors, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), to curtail electric service by 10%. What this...
Icy roads cause 6-car pileup involving Memphis Police car and ambulance on Austin Peay Highway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A six-car pileup involving a Memphis Police squad car and a private ambulance cause police to shut down the southbound lanes of Austin Peay Highway near the I-40 interchange in Memphis Friday morning. At 8:32 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the 6-car accident, caused by icy...
actionnews5.com
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a man died from the weather conditions Friday. Officers found a man on Union Avenue, near Cleveland Street, around 8 a.m. Police say the death was weather-related and that no foul play is suspected. Temperatures dipped to single digits on Thursday night...
Memphis residents haven't seen heat, hot water functioning in a week after car crashed into gas line
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some units at the River City Heights Townhomes near Memphis International Airport have been without hot water for about a week after a car crashed into their main gas line. On December 13th, a car crashed into the line, knocking out the gas to several units...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By Thursday night, Memphis will officially be in the deep freeze. On Wednesday night, Action News 5 got a good look at the mad rush to get ready for the arctic blast on top of the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. All across town, Memphians gassed up...
actionnews5.com
2 men dead, 1 detained after shooting at Lamar Crossing Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead following a shooting at the Lamar Crossing Apartments. Police responded to Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m. and found the two victims dead on the scene. Officers have one person detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
Over 20K MLGW customers without power as winter weather sweeps through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of customers remain without power Friday morning as a winter storm moves through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Just after noon, 20,142 customers remain without power. At 10 a.m., just over 9,000 customers were without power, primarily in areas of Cordova,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
Comments / 1