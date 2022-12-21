Read full article on original website
One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says
One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40
Icy roads cause 6-car pileup involving Memphis Police car and ambulance on Austin Peay Highway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A six-car pileup involving a Memphis Police squad car and a private ambulance cause police to shut down the southbound lanes of Austin Peay Highway near the I-40 interchange in Memphis Friday morning. At 8:32 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the 6-car accident, caused by icy...
2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say
2 men dead, 1 detained after shooting at Lamar Crossing Apartments
One detained after deadly double shooting
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
19-year-old charged with killing West Memphis man who was found in burned-out vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month. Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse […]
Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
Man detained after one shot on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
Two people shot to death days before Christmas, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot to death just days before Christmas on Thursday, December 22, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of McMurray Street around 11:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood across the street from a Deluxe Inn & Suites.
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Person dead after overturned car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
