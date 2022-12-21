ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo’s downtown district plan attacked

The Irmo Town Council came under fire at Tuesday’s council meeting from residents angered at a plan to acquire local residential properties to create a new downtown district for the town. “How devastating this will be” said Irmo resident James Mack. “You’re looking at displacing people.”
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands experience power outages due to high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands. According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Burger Chick owner celebrates 15 years of ownership

At twenty-two years old while in school at Francis Marion University, J. Weinberg decided it was time to become a business owner. Weinberg said, “I just thought that it seemed like a good opportunity to break into the business world.”. Burger Chick was established in 1973. In 2007, William...
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia-Richland Fire Department responds to Woodrow St. house fire

Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene of a house fire in Columbia Thursday. According to the department, the fire was located at 1200 block of Woodrow St. Units responded just before noon and found fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Shooting off Harbison Blvd leaves one person injured

City of Columbia police officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot of Olive Garden off Harbison Blvd Friday around 6 p.m. According to detectives, both parties knew each other. The male victim was injured in the arm. A tourniquet was applied before EMS arrived. No arrests...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reported as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, 26,000 customers were without power due to high winds. As of this writing at 5 p.m. Friday night, that number is just over 1,600. Dominion spokesperson Matt Long said the crew has 200 employees and contract workers...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy prepares for cold temperatures this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hopefully you’re prepared for the cold weather that is on its way this weekend. Dominion Energy is expecting it to be one of the coldest weekends on record. The energy company and S.C. Emergency Management Division is urging people to get prepared now. S.C....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Preparing for cold weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold weather is expected to hit the Midlands causing concern for those on the roads and for those at home. A cautious outlook coming from SCDOT's Director or Strategic Communications, Ginny Jones. She says the agency has thousands of employees ready across the state incase of potentially dangerous conditions. She says crews are focusing preventative measures to the Upstate, but have them available across South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Snow day at Hyatt Park Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It was snowing in Columbia today but only students at Hyatt Park Elementary School got to see it. Students at Hyatt Park Elementary had a snow day, thanks to snow machines donated by Riverbank Zoo & Garden and St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy